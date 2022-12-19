VIDEO: Di María’s penalty and Messi’s goal in Argentina vs. France(1-0)

Lionel Scaloni’s team opened the game against the European thanks to a definition by La Pulga from twelve steps. He is already the championship scorer.





36 years passed for an Argentine soccer player to convert a goal in the World Cup final and this Sunday he did it no less than Lionel Messifrom penalin view of France in Qatar 2022. The last one had been Jorge Burruchaga against Germany in 1986while in the middle were the fateful definitions against the same rival with goals from Andreas Brehme (Italy 1990) Y Mario Götze (Brazil 2014)







The play originated 21 minutes into the first half from the left, when angel di maria -the doubt in the initial formation- hooked the area before the mark of Ousmane Dembele and the Frenchman slapped him from behind.

Already in the definition, Messi chose the left stick of Hugo Lloriswho had already thrown himself to the other side.

In this way, the PSG footballer added six goals in the World Cupfour from twelve steps (he missed one in the group stage against Poland).

