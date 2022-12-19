Veronika Rajek captures the attention of Tom Brady with a suggestive dress to celebrate Christmas

D.since the divorce ofTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen names and suitors for the two celebrities have not stopped emerging. In the case of the NFL legend, in recent times it has been rumored that the model Veronika Rajek could replace Gisele.

Veronika Rajek He is 26 years old and has 3.4 million followers on Instagram. In recent weeks, she posted a photo of herself happily posing in a Tom Brady jersey in the stands at Raymond James Stadium during the Buccaneers 17-16 win over New Orleans Saints, last Monday Night Football of week 13 of the NFL.

“I saw the caption and if someone asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me someone who doesn’t love him. Even the haters love him because they know he’s the goat, Tom Brady, thanks for an amazing showing #GOATFOREVER,” Rajek wrote.

Veronika Rajek’s spicy publication for Christmas

In the last few hours, Veronika Rajek appeared on Instagram and posted one last daring photo for Christmas. The model previously declared that her body was too dangerous for the Internet and perhaps she could be right because of the suggestive photos of her, which would not only capture the attention of Tom Brady, but of all the fans who follow the Slovakian.

“Counting the days to Christmas”; the text is accompanied by an image of Rajek in a red dress with which she is preparing to celebrate this very special party. After the publication about her love for Brady, she is sure that it also generates many reactions and comments.