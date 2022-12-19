Sports

Veronika Rajek captures the attention of Tom Brady with a suggestive dress to celebrate Christmas

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 1 minute read

D.since the divorce ofTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen names and suitors for the two celebrities have not stopped emerging. In the case of the NFL legend, in recent times it has been rumored that the model Veronika Rajek could replace Gisele.

Veronika Rajek He is 26 years old and has 3.4 million followers on Instagram. In recent weeks, she posted a photo of herself happily posing in a Tom Brady jersey in the stands at Raymond James Stadium during the Buccaneers 17-16 win over New Orleans Saints, last Monday Night Football of week 13 of the NFL.

“I saw the caption and if someone asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me someone who doesn’t love him. Even the haters love him because they know he’s the goat, Tom Brady, thanks for an amazing showing #GOATFOREVER,” Rajek wrote.

Veronika Rajek’s spicy publication for Christmas

In the last few hours, Veronika Rajek appeared on Instagram and posted one last daring photo for Christmas. The model previously declared that her body was too dangerous for the Internet and perhaps she could be right because of the suggestive photos of her, which would not only capture the attention of Tom Brady, but of all the fans who follow the Slovakian.

“Counting the days to Christmas”; the text is accompanied by an image of Rajek in a red dress with which she is preparing to celebrate this very special party. After the publication about her love for Brady, she is sure that it also generates many reactions and comments.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Who are the two Mexicans who aim to be America’s reinforcements for 2023?

November 18, 2022

Memo Ochoa studied more than 100 Robert Lewandowski penaltiesHalftime

November 22, 2022

Vela uncovers El Tri’s pot of crickets and reveals why he would never come back

September 27, 2022

Fabio Capello shoots him with everything Halftime

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button