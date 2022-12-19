This will be the 2026 World Cup where Argentina will seek the two-time championship in the US, Mexico and Canada

2022-12-18

The next World Cup looks big: after an edition in 2022 concentrated in the middle of the calendar and in a single city, Doha, the event in 2026 will be held throughout the North American continent, between Mexico, Canada and the United States, with the participation for the first time of 48 teams. He tears Mbappé and the anti-Messi to pieces: The memes left by the Argentinian conoration With the 22nd World Cup edition ending this Sunday, the 23rd will begin in just three and a half years and almost a third of the countries affiliated with FIFA will participate in it, after three decades of a tournament played with a 32-team format. The number of participating countries in the largest soccer tournament has varied and expanded over time: from the 13 teams in the first edition in 1930, to 16 until 1978, expanded to 24 until 1994 and 32 since that edition

This change concretizes the first major reform of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, adopted in 2017, although it is threatened by the logistical challenges of staging 100 matches instead of the usual 64 since 1998. But for the more modest nations it is the great opportunity to be invited to the great football event. “For us Africans, it’s a godsend,” former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh congratulated himself last week. “I always thought we should have more representatives. The more we can play it, the better our chances will be.” – A format to define – The new distribution by confederations favors Africa and Asia: 9 places (for the current 5) for Africans; 8 (by 4.5) for the Asians, and one for Oceania, which until now had only one place in the playoffs. Given the level of the African teams eliminated at the gates of Qatar-2022 (Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria,…), the 2026 edition looks particularly exciting. Europe, for its part, will go from 13 representatives to 16, South America from 4.5 to 6 and Concacaf will have a total of 6 teams (counting the three hosts), for the current 3.5. The last two tickets will be distributed via the repechages. The competition format remains to be defined: at the beginning, FIFA had in mind 16 groups of three teams each, with two classified by key and the crosses from the round of 16. This formula allowed the teams to maintain the same maximum number of games (7 for the finalists), with a total of 80 games, but it had the danger of agreements between teams to qualify both in the third game of the first phase.