This was the tremendous surprise that Daddy Yankee did to Prichard Colón

The urban music singer daddy yankee surprised the ex-boxer Prichard Colon by sharing prior to the concert of the Puerto Rican artist in Orlando, Florida.

Daddy Yankee had arrived in that city as part of his series of presentations of “La última vuelta world tour”.

But before going out on stage, he shared with Colón and his mother, Nieves Colón, who captured the meeting with a live broadcast through social networks.

In the video, the proud mother can be heard pointing out that her son had hardly slept because of the emotion he had.

“I’m glad to see it too. We are both well answered”said Yankee, who gave him a coat with his official logo, which made Prichard smile with emotion.

He insisted so happily that his mother agreed to put him in the bright orange coat.

In another video, Nieves shared Prichard’s excitement when Yankee signed him boxing gloves.

Later, Nieves shared several videos of the Yankee concert.

It is not the first time that both meet. Another Prichard-related social media account shared a photo of himself taken with Yankee during his successful boxing career, in which he posted a record 16 wins and one draw.

Prichard Colón rose to prominence as a professional boxer between 2013 and 2015, when he received an illegal blow to the back of the head from Terrel Williams during a card in Virginia, which caused brain injuries.