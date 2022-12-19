This is the image of Lionel Messi that reminded Diego Maradona! | Soccer | Sports

“There are images that remain for the history of the sport. Iconic snapshots that everyone dreams of being able to imitate one day. That happened with the photo taken of Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico. Fluff holding the World Cup in his hands while he was carried on the shoulders of the Azteca stadium,” the newspaper said this Sunday. Markin its digital edition.

On the celebration of Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy, already as champion in Qatar 2022 at the Lusail stadium, after an unforgettable battle with France that ended 3-3 in regulation time (120 minutes) and that was resolved in shots penalties, Mark adds the following in his emotional graphic comparison.

‘My dream was close to dying so many times’, the moving letter that Ángel Di María, now world champion with Argentina, wrote in 2018

Messi-Mbappé duel: blow after blow, to the canvas and standing up… Applause!

“It seemed that this image would not be repeated, but it has not been like that. Leo Messi has also managed to win a World Cup as his idol and get his photo on his shoulders. In the case of Leo, it was his great friend Kun Agüero the one who did not hesitate to grab Leo and carry him around the field”.

It is added in the Madrid newspaper: “Agüero is close to Leo Messi. Both have shared a career in the lower categories of the Argentine team and also in the senior team. The Kun He has been sharing a room these days with Leo Messi in the concentration of Argentina. The Kun has been treated as one more. Even at the end of the match, he donned an albiceleste shirt with the number 19 and lifted the Cup”.

Like Maradona, Messi left an image for posterity. The best footballers of their respective eras with the highest award, that of world champion, in their hands. On the shoulders, with an eternal smile. With the Argentina shirt. Admired by the world for their feats and for winning the World Cup. (D)