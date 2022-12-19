‘This guy is a disgrace’Halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

A controversial character that many like for his challenging and frontal style, for being an enemy of Chivas and for his anti-Messi stance; for others he is nothing more than a “clown” disguised as a communicator on ESPN. The truth is Alvaro Morales is not indifferent, although that means receive criticism from colleagues what they see it as a “disgrace”.

Although he is someone who “feeds” from being the center of attention at discussion tables and on social networks, Álvaro Morales likes to provoke the most conservative of journalism and on more than one occasion he has achieved his goal. this time is a famous ex-host of Univisión-TUDN who spoke pestilence about ESPN’s Brujo.

Former TUDN shoots against Álvaro Morales

The editorial line of Morales criticizing Lionel Messi Despite winning the World Cup with Argentina, he filled the patience of a compatriot from La Pulga. We refer to Iván “El Conde” Kasanzew, formerly of TUDN well known by the Latin public in the United States.

Driver of spaces like Contact sports Y Sports Republic on Univision, The Count exploded against Álvaro Morales And pordered ESPN to take immediate action to remove the communicator for its undesirable ways.

“This guy is a disgrace to our profession.. Do something on ESPN or ESPN México because he does not represent the best interests of the company, “he wrote on social networks regarding a comment by Brujo demeaning Leo.

Who is Count Kasanzew?

This Argentine communicator worked for years at Univisión as a host of sports venues until his recent departure from TUDN due to staff cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, now focusing on the creation of cinematographic material.

“Maradona: The Death of God” is a documentary directed by Iván Kasanzew about the last moments of the legendary Argentine soccer player, who in his country is considered a true deity after winning the World Cup in 1986, which was the most recent for the country from Mar de la Plata until Lionel Messi won it in Qatar 2022 .

