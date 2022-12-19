Sports

These are the celebrities who were in the Qatar 2022 final

The match between France and Argentina, in the World Cup final, brought together many people who gathered at the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar. Different personalities, from presidents of the Government, soccer players, to Formula 1 drivers saw the triumph of the South American team live.

Some celebrities who were in Qatar to enjoy the last game of Qatar 2022 were revealed on social networks. Among them is David Beckhan, who shared several photos enjoying and supporting the Argentina team. He even published a photograph of Messi in which he calls him “the king”.

Ronaldinho is another of the players who has also enjoyed Qatar. The Brazilian has shared several experiences that he has had in that country. This December 18, he published several videos on his Instagram stories in which part of the opening ceremony is seen. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also in one of the boxes at the Lusail stadium. He could be seen chatting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks with the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. (Free Press Photo: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP).

French footballer Paul Pogba, who plays as a midfielder for Juventus FC, also saw his team live. The athlete was unable to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury, however, he did not miss the final match.

The player Paul Pogba greets the fans at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. (Free Press Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann). Vogel

Although it was not seen on television, Iker Casillas was in charge of taking the cup to the Lusail State grass, before the game began.

Iker Casillas lifts the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Free Press Photo: EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski).

Stars from other sports were also present at the World Cup final. Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly enjoyed the game from the box and shared part of the closing ceremony on his Instagram account. In addition, he was photographed next to tennis player Novak Djokovic.

(Free Press Photo: screenshot).

Government Presidents were also present. Among them Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president, in the France match against Argentina in Qatar 2022. (Free Press Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel).

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, went to support his team and was in charge of placing the medals on the players. During the game he was seen He was photographed enjoying the game alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino and French President Emmanuel Macron at the World Cup final in Qatar. (Free Press Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel).

One of the personalities that most attracted the attention of the attendees at the Lusail stadium, in Qatar, was the CEO of Twitter Elon Musk, who did not refuse to greet the people who came to greet him.

Argentine singer Lali Espósito has also supported her country’s national team since previous games. In the final, this December 18, she was in charge of singing the Argentine anthem before the whistle that marked the start of the game was given.

