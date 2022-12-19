The press surrenders to Lionel Messi in the United States after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022

After having achieved 35 titles with FC Barcelona, ​​adding 2 so far with PSG and taking off the heavy burden of not having any championship at a higher level with the Argentina national team during the past summer of 2021, with the Copa América against Brazil from Maracaná — in addition to the Finalissima against Italy this summer —, Lionel Messi became champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022 after beating France by Kylian Mbappé.

Argentina and France each scored two goals in regulation, both scored eleven in extra time, and Argentina won in a penalty shootout, 4-2. See all the highlights from Telemundo and Fox. https://t.co/fuAgYehmU0 —The New York Times (@nytimes) December 18, 2022

For many people around soccer, this event was the only one that was missing for the ’10’ of the Albiceleste to become the best player in history or at least be on a par with Diego Armando Maradona. The reactions around the planet have not been long in coming and The media in the United States have already established their position regarding the achievement of Messi in Arab territory.

In the first instance, ‘The New York Times’ said “Messi reclaims his crown”, after so many comparisons with great footballers of all time, such as Pelé, Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to this, they talked about the fact of having to play extra time and having to go to penalties, in something that they described as “For Messi and Argentina, the extra wait was worth it”.

For the first time since 1986, La Albiceleste were world champions — and their immaculate attacker, Lionel Messi, could finally add the last piece of glory to his extraordinary career, Steven Goff writes. https://t.co/rVAWxF8S2s —The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 18, 2022

On the other hand, the ‘Washington Post’ mentions that “Messi added the last piece of glory to his extraordinary career”, the same in which it can boast up to 10 Spanish Leagues, 4 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 1 French League, among other weight titles. In addition, They mention that he ended a 36-year wait for the Argentines, after being crowned in Mexico 1986.

Others remembered to recognize Lionel Scaloni

After recognizing the FC Barcelona squad player with the phrase “He finally lifted the great trophy that eluded him”, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ he took the time to talk about the technical director of the Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni. Regarding the Argentine strategist, they mentioned that he equaled César Luis Menotti, winner of Argentina 1978, and Carlos Bilardo, champion in Mexico 1986, to embroider the third star.