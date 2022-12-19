The millionaire prize that Argentina received for winning the World Cup

Argentina he was crowned world champion. In the streets of the whole country you can already appreciate the happiness for the third conquest of the team in the history of the World Cups. The AFA Treasury will also have reason to celebrate as, for lifting the golden trophy at the Lusail Stadium will receive a prize of US$ 42 million from FIFA. That’s 10% more than France was paid four years ago to win Russia 2018. And, to get an idea of ​​soccer’s global explosion, Italy was paid just $2.2 million in 1982, the first year they Since FIFA established a cash prize for the new world monarch.

The US$ 42 million for the champion imply an increase of US$7 million in relation to the prize for the champion of Brazil 2014 and of US$12 million compared to South Africa 2010. In this sense, the cash prize of the first World Cup in Arab territory exceeds Russia 2018 in US$ 40 million (four years ago US$ 400 million were distributed) and Brazil 2014 US$ 82 million. The explanation could be found in the turnover of the Qatar 2022 World Cup cycle, which for the first time in history will exceed US$7 billion.

In April of this year, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, announced what the distribution of the US$ 440 million delivered in Qatar 2022 would be like. The amount of cash varies according to the final position occupied by each selected (the criteria for defining the ranking is the same that was valid for the locations in the group stage). In addition, each of the 32 selected classified for the ecumenical event received US$ 1.5 million “to cover preparation costs.”

The distribution of cash prizes according to FIFA is as follows:

Champion: $42 million

Runner-up: $30 million

Third place: US$27 million

Fourth place: $25 million

Fifth through eighth place: $17 million per team

9th to 16th place: $13 million per team

17th-32nd place: $9 million per team

Thus, taking into account that Argentina was a finalist in Qatar 2022, the AFA had guaranteed a minimum income of US$ 31.5 million (the 30 million of the second place plus the million and a half for participation expenses). Of course, the millionaire income that the AFA will receive now that the World Cup is over must be declared for tax purposes. And then, by order of the Central Bank, it will be pesified at the value of the official dollar, as it happens with the money that Argentine clubs collect every time they transfer a soccer player or with the TV rights for the participation of national teams in tournaments. from Conmebol.

As confirmed by a source from the AFA to LA NACION, “the prize paid by FIFA goes from pesos to the official dollar, buyer type.” Thus, and taking the price of the official “buyer rate” dollar this Friday ($171 per US bill), the AFA has already made sure that it is champion, and always with the change of this last Friday on the boards of the City of Buenos Aires, the AFA would receive $7,182 million. To get an idea of ​​the amount that the AFA will charge after the World Cup is over, that figure exceeds the 2023 budget of the “Mariano Moreno” National Library. According to public accounts, that state agency has assigned a total of $6,827.8 million for next year.

In addition, it will be necessary to see the arrangement that Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, president of the AFA, made with the 26 soccer players and the coaching staff of the selected team to find out how much net money the House of Argentine Soccer will have left. In Brazil 2014, and with Julio Humberto Grondona as president of the AFA (he died in August of that year, upon his return to the country after the World Cup), the soccer players agreed to keep 44% of the cash prize, which that year It was US$25 million.