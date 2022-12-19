the intimacy of Argentina’s celebration after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup

“A minute of silence”, the players chant, before interrupting the chant. And it is there the goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, one of the heroes of the final, who responds. “…for Mbappé”.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the Argentines are seen singing in their locker room around a table.

The French attacker entered World Cup history by becoming the first player since English Geoff Hurst in 1966 to sign a ‘treble’ in the tournament final: he scored two penalties (80, 118) and scored the same with a powerful midfielder volley (81).

However, it was not enough for France to be champion, since Argentina achieved a double from Lionel Messi (23, 108) and a goal from Ángel Di María (36). In the penalty shootout, the Albiceleste prevailed.

Mbappé was especially whistled by the Argentine public at the Lusail stadium, both before the game and when he picked up his Qatar-2022 top scorer trophy. Many remembered his words in May when referring to the fact that South American football was not as advanced as European football, which caused discomfort in several countries in the region, including Argentina.

