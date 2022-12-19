The insult of ‘Kun’ Agüero to Camavinga in celebrations in Argentina

Sergio ‘El Kun’ Agüero has been one of the main protagonists in the celebrations of the Argentine National Team after winning the World Cup, defeating in the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 France in a penalty shootout.

The former Argentine soccer player is involved in tremendous controversy after remembering the young French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who plays for Real Madrid and who came on as a substitute in the second half instead of Theo Hernández.

Agüero participated in the celebration of the Argentine players in the locker room of the Lusail stadium in Doha and took the opportunity, laughing, to dedicate a grotesque insult to the 20-year-old footballer.