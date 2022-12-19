The best and worst of the World CupHalf time

The Qatar World Cup 2022 ended this Sunday and Argentina was consecrated Champion with Lionel Messi, who finally in his fifth attempt was able to lift the trophy of the world Cup by winning with the Albiceleste against France in a Final that will go down in history.

However, throughout these weeks of competition, big surprisesbut also disappointmentsamong them the goodbye to the Mexican teamwhich did not even reach the fourth game, a situation that had not happened since the Argentina World Cup 1978.

Excellence: Argentina



Yes ok Argentina started the tournament with loss to Saudi Arabialater he composed the path, and although he was in danger of being left out in the Group Phase, he knew how to come from less to more, despite the controversy of penalties that were marked in his favor. Eliminated Australia, Netherlands, Croatia and in the Final beat France in the penalty shootout, after the 3-3 scoreline. La Albiceleste lifted the Cup again after 36 years of drought.

The good: Kylian Mbappé (France)

At 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé has already won a World Cup and he is runner-up of another, that of Qatar 2022; the Frenchman brought his team back to life when Argentina had them on the canvas 2-0 in the Grand Final; in two minutes, Donatello equalized the cards to two goals and in extra time he did it again with the 3-3; In addition, in a penalty shootout he did not fail. He took the Golden Boot for its eight targets, being the leader in that sector, one more than Lionel Messi.





The figure: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi finally took the world Cupcommanded spectacular plays, made seven goals in the fair and although he was criticized by some for scoring several penalties, he was key to Argentina get the trophy in Qatar, since in the Final he scored two goals.

The disappointing player: Neymar (Brazil)

The injuries appeared in neymar on the Group stage and then his performance was not as expected, there were high expectations for Verdeamarela for having him in their ranks, but this team was eliminated in the Quarterfinals against Croatia.

The revelation player: Enzo Fernández (Argentina) and Yassine Bono (Morocco)

Enzo Fernandez He started the World Cup as a substitute, but after the defeat against Arabia, he started and established himself as a key player in the midfield and took the trophy to “Best Young Player”. While Yassine Bono from Morocco He was a goalkeeper who became a hero, thanks to his saves, his team was able to reach the Semifinal and fight France against you.

The team failed: Germany and Mexico

Germanythe four-time world champion, for the second time in a row is left out in the group stage; on this occasion he only added four points and failed to advance to the fourth game; Mexico For his part, he always has the goal of reaching the fifth gamebut since 1986 he has not achieved it, still there was hope, but El Tri was left out before the Round of 16.

The revelation team: Morocco

Nobody imagined that an African/Arab team like Morocco would reach such an advanced stage in the Qatar World Cupbecause for the first time one arrived at semifinals and not only that, they put France in trouble, but the goal didn’t come. The Moroccan team eliminated Spain and Portugal, being two surprises.

The best coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)

The technician of mcuddles knew how to play intelligently against great powers, as happened when eliminating Spain and Portugal in the finals, a situation that was worth to make a nation dream and many soccer fans who joined the passion for the Cinderella of the tournament, because he was achieving the unthinkable.

The best goalkeeper: Dibu Martínez (Argentina)

In addition to Messi, Dibu Martínez was the figure of Argentina in the duel against France, since he was key in previous games (such as against the Netherlands), but in the Final in the last minutes he spectacularly prevented his frame from falling; already in the penalty shootouthe was close to almost all of them, stopping one of them and leading his team to the title.

The best game: Final – Argentina vs France

A Final full of emotions, which was thought to have already been defined for Argentina by the 2-0 and the dominance they had on the field, but suddenly kylian mbappe tied and went into overtime; Messi gave the advantage again and Donatello He did it again, leaving everything for the penalty shootout, where the Albiceleste would be crowned.

