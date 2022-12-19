The Argentine National Team won a multi-million dollar prize for being the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion

2022-12-18

The Argentine National Team was crowned champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It won its third World Cup and won the multimillion-dollar prize awarded by FIFA, which in total will disburse 440 million dollars in rewards.

By reaching the last instance, a minimum figure of 30 million dollars had been secured. For keeping the title, he will receive an additional 12 million dollars. In addition, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will give him another 10 million more as a bonus. Therefore, the AFA will receive 52 million dollars for being champion.

Lionel Messi took the Ballon d’Or and Argentina swept the prizes awarded by FIFA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Those were the only economic prizes that remained to be defined, since all the other positions were already fixed. Croatia, who finished third after beating Morocco 2-1, leave Qatar with $27 million, while the Africans, who finished fourth, bagged $25 million.

On the other hand, 17 million dollars were allocated by FIFA to each of the teams that were eliminated in the quarterfinals: the Netherlands, Brazil, England and Portugal. Meanwhile, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Senegal, Spain and Switzerland earned $13 million for reaching the round of 16.