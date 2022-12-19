The Argentine National Team won a multi-million dollar prize for being the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion
The Argentine National Team was crowned champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It won its third World Cup and won the multimillion-dollar prize awarded by FIFA, which in total will disburse 440 million dollars in rewards.
By reaching the last instance, a minimum figure of 30 million dollars had been secured. For keeping the title, he will receive an additional 12 million dollars. In addition, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will give him another 10 million more as a bonus. Therefore, the AFA will receive 52 million dollars for being champion.
Those were the only economic prizes that remained to be defined, since all the other positions were already fixed. Croatia, who finished third after beating Morocco 2-1, leave Qatar with $27 million, while the Africans, who finished fourth, bagged $25 million.
On the other hand, 17 million dollars were allocated by FIFA to each of the teams that were eliminated in the quarterfinals: the Netherlands, Brazil, England and Portugal. Meanwhile, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Senegal, Spain and Switzerland earned $13 million for reaching the round of 16.
Finally, all those who could not make it past the group stage received 9 million dollars: Germany, Ecuador, Cameroon, Uruguay, Tunisia, Mexico, Belgium, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Costa Rica, Denmark, Serbia, Wales, Canada. and Qatar.
Soccer’s highest body also paid $1.5 million to each of the 32 federations as compensation for expenses incurred during the tournament. In addition, it gave a separate amount to each footballer who participated in the World Cup. Regardless of the number of minutes they played for their respective teams, the players received $10,000 for each day they were in competition.
How much money was distributed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia
In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA distributed a total of 400 million dollars among the teams. Compared to the 440 million delivered in Qatar, it represented an increase of 10 percent.
In that edition, France, which became champion, pocketed a total of 38 million dollars, while Croatia, runner-up, received 28 million dollars. The winner of the match for third place, Belgium, earned $24 million, while fourth-placed England pocketed $22 million.
Those selected who were left out in the quarterfinals received 16 million dollars: Uruguay, Brazil, Sweden and Russia. For their part, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland and Colombia received 12 million dollars for reaching the round of 16.
Finally, the 16 that were left out in the group stage of that World Cup received 8 million dollars: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Peru, Australia, Nigeria, Iceland, Serbia, Costa Rica, Germany, South Korea , Tunisia, Panama, Senegal and Poland.
What was delivered in Russia represented an 11 percent increase compared to what FIFA had established as the prize pool to be distributed in Brazil 2014, with 358 million dollars; the AFA, for having reached the final that they lost to Germany, pocketed US$25 million at that time.
In South Africa there was US$348 million to distribute (Argentina, eliminated in the quarterfinals, pocketed 14 million). And in Germany 2006, 300 million were delivered (11.5 million for the AFA, which also left in the quarterfinals).