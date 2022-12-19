Started out in trap but now he’s the most listened to artist in the world: the story behind Bad Bunny

From trap to being the most listened to artist in the world: the story behind Bad Bunny (Photo: Infobae/Jovani Perez)

The era of streaming music has allowed hundreds of artists to be heard without the need to have a record label or adapt to historically dominant genres. Something that has generated that the reggaeton became the most popular in the industry and new urban legends were born, as is the case of Bad Bunny.

However, it was not always like that and much less was he dedicated to this musical style, since there was a gradual transition from trap whom his most loyal fans know very well, although for the general public his name is directly related to the popular “perreo”.

Only a few years have passed since the Puerto Rican debuted in the trap world with hits like Another night in Miami, Caro, We’re Fine and although they are very popular and remembered among the fan base, the story began in the 2016 being only a collaborator of a rapper already well positioned within the genre, Archangeland within a single that despite the negative criticism was acclaimed by thousands of fans.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has become one of the greatest exponents of Latin trap, before finding glory with reggaeton. A native of Puerto Rico, the interpreter of dakiti began with his first approaches to music through the platform of SoundCloudwhere he began to gain great popularity thanks to his talent and unique voice.

While worked as a packer in the Econo Supermarketsduring 2016, Bad Bunny was releasing music as an independent artist and his first big hit before rising to fame was tell thema song that caught the attention of producer DJ Luian, who hired him for his record label Hear This Music and introduced him to the Mambo Kingz producer team.

In this amateur way, Bad Bunny appeared in small shows and thanks to the acceptance of the public, he decided to produce his songs professionally, thus starting a career full of successes. He grew up with his parents and his two younger brothers, Benie and Bysael, whom he considers his best friends.

He declared himself lucky to have grown up in a happy home. He soon began to show an innate interest in music. He came to join the church choir just to kill his curiosity and fulfill his desire to start a professional career in music.

“Do you know how many people he has fucking with him to record with him? Maybe he waits for Arca to call him. I settle for seeing it crab*n, you know. I was the first to record with him, that man called me on Father’s Day and congratulated me and said ‘I have only congratulated two people today, my father and you. Tears came to my eyes, because one of my greatest achievements is what you just told me, that I was the first to record with him, that is the grammy that I will never have and that is because he did win it and I will continue to win a couple more because the artists that I know are the ones who collect the prizes”, expressed Arcángel in an interview with Molluscum TV.

“Follow your path that without you I’m doing better. Now I have others who do it better for me. If before I was a son of a bitch* now I am worse. Now I’m worse, now I’m worse for you.

i’m worse It has one of the most popular verses of the singer and is also part of the musical success that in 2016 put him on the world radar, because although it was not played on radio and television, music platforms such as Spotify or video like Youtube They reflected in their figures the levels of reach that it was beginning to have, being a promise that only took two more years to have a studio album backed by one of the largest record companies in the world.

After several viral singles on social networks, but harsh criticism due to its aesthetics, lyrical content, and the public to which his style was apparently directed, the first official opportunity came and with it the union of trap and reggaeton in some of his songs. More popular.

The popularity began to generate that all those who were its detractors became new fans, since the rise of reggaeton completely surpassed the two styles that had historically dominated the industry: pop and rock. However, the singer was not yet the world star that he is now, much less was he considered a reggaeton player, since his trap was still present.

The song It is the most popular Colombian and Puerto Rican single in the history of both, since the number of sales or streaming transmissions has reflected that it is possibly the classic that will be remembered for the rest of their careers. It was released on August 2, 2019 as the first single from their collaborative album Oasis.

It reached number one in Mexico and the United States on the most important popularity charts, but in a peculiar way, said song is considered the final step of the Bad bunny between trap and reggaeton.

Despite his musical gifts that have stolen the attention of his avid fans and public opinion, San Benito It has allowed us to show a new facet within the acting world, participating in series and films. Within her collaboration in some acting production, Bunny has stood out in Narco: Mexico where he gave life to Kitty Páez.

The bad rabbit does it again, because according to figures shared by the streaming music platform Spotifythe singer who accumulates the greatest number of listeners in 2022 It was the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. The interpreter of I behave pretty Y Pretty eyes it surpassed Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS on the list.

With 60 million 754 thousand peoplewho have also placed the songss I behave pretty Y marmoset asked me in the places four Y five of the most listened to songs In the world, Bad Bunny has made history for his country, the musical genre and even the opportunity for Hispanics to have the impact that English speakers have had throughout history.

