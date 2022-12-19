Shakira makes strong call on the execution of Amir Nasr-Azadani before the final of Qatar 2022

Minutes before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, Shakira took to her social networks to send a forceful message and make a strong call about the case of Amir Nasr-Azadani, a 26-year-old Iranian footballer who He has been sentenced to death for publicly defending the rights and freedoms of women in his country.

The gesture of the athlete was qualified as “treason” through a controversial trial that, according to various reports, it was “plagued” with “irregularities”.

“Today in the final of the World Cup, I just hope that the players on the field and the whole world remember that there is a man and fellow soccer player named Amir Nasr, on death row, just for speaking out for women’s rights. Hopefully there will be more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what is important and more than one united voice shouting for what is fair.”, expressed the Colombian through her official Twitter account.

— Shakira (@shakira) December 18, 2022

Shakira on the Amir Nasr-Azadani case: “The World Cup cannot be more important than human life”

It is worth mentioning that This is not the first time that the artist has taken to her social networks to raise her voice about the case of Amir Nasr-Azadani. During the afternoon of yesterday, December 17, The singer took up a video of the Argentine actor Rodrigo Rumi, who questioned the world’s silence and issued the following message:

“I also think like you. The World Cup, Christmas cannot be more important than human life, women’s rights, and those voices that others want to silence by force. Let’s talk about what’s really important or let’s shout together, while we have a voice”he pointed.

— Shakira (@shakira) December 17, 2022

Although the conviction of Amir Nasr-Azadani has shocked the entire world, FIFA has remained silent. Amir played professionally in the Iran Pro League, the top flight of Iranian football.