‘Psychologically destroyed’ by Qatar 2022 elimination, Neymar hosts private party that infuriates Brazil | Soccer | Sports

neymar He claimed to be “psychologically destroyed” after the elimination of Brazil in the Qatar 2022 World Cup; however, upon his return to Sao Paulo organized a private party together with soccer players, singers and influencers.

As reported by the newspaper Folha de Sao PauloParty It was in the mansion of his sister Rafaella between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 December, “A very cool party, but without cell phones”according to testimonials in videos circulating on social networks.

Controversy? Neymar publishes chats with his teammates to put an end to rumors that there is a division in Brazil due to the failure in the 2022 World Cup

“one of the guestsa influencers digital with more than 40,000 followers, left the party around 05:30 the next day, according to a post, but after being tagged in the post, she deleted the stories in which he appeared in front of the mansion in Sao Paulo”, published the newspaper.

at the party was Antony, teammate and Manchester United player. Also surfer Gabriel Media, singer Joao Gomesamong others.

According to Folha“Although it was something confidential, in which the use of cell phones was prohibited, the fraternization ended up leaking for some publications in which Neymar himself was tagged. Soon, adding one thing to another, the fans, still saddened by the defeat on penalties against Croatia and by seeing Argentina in the final, he began to add the points and criticized Neymar again.

Ex-players have joined the reproaches of the fans. One of the strongest has been the ex-soccer player NetCorinthians idol and now television presenter in Band. “Everyone has the right to organize parties, but if they’re psychologically broken, they won’t be around for many parties…and asked that the crack “respect the Brazilian people”.

“Did anyone see Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) do anything after being knocked out? Has anyone seen Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)? What we have seen in the World Cup has been a shame ”, he pointed out.

Walter Casagrande Juniorformer Corinthians footballer and now a columnist for the portal OUOL He also shot against the 10 of the Canarinha.

“It is not possible that there are still people who think that Neymar can help in the reformulation process of the Seleçao. His real help would be to stay away from the young Brazilian soccer players so as not to contaminate them with his ideas and his behavior,” he published. (D)