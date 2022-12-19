Price of the dollar in Colombia today, December 18: exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Sunday, December 18, 2022, remained unchanged. The movement of the dollar in Colombia is calculated with based on foreign currency purchase and sale operations between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange marketwith the fulfillment the same day when the currency negotiation is carried out.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos for one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on currency purchase and sale operations between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market.with fulfillment the same day when the currency negotiation is carried out.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For this weekend’s schedule it is as follows:

dollar in colombia

For the last trading day, lto currency started the session at $4,806while the minimum was $4,785.50 and had a maximum price of $4,818. The dollar presented an average of $4,789.60, standing at $7.42 below the TRM in force this Friday of $4,797.02.