PHOTOS the Oxxo cashier: 3 charming bikinis in Christmas colors

Christmas is closer than ever. Alex Silva or Dua Lupita, known throughout Mexico for being the most beautiful cashier in an Oxxo store, She surprised us again by posing in 3 different bikinis in Christmas colors on one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. The young influencer and very dedicated at the time of work, she took a few days to rest and be able to tan her body while the waves of the sea were heard in the background.

Alex is originally from the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, and gained popularity on TikTok by sharing some anecdotes of her work as an Oxxo cashier, for which she has attracted the attention of thousands of followers in a very short time. Although it is not the first time that an employee of a franchise has gone viral in TikTok, Alex Silva or Dua Lupita She has managed to stand out with just 10 videos on TikTok, accumulating more than 1 million views and more than 150,000 followers in a very short time, becoming an influencer. Merry Christmas!

Dua Lupita looks amazing in a bikini. Photo: Instagram @dua_lupitaa

The Oxxo cashier in a bikini is the most beautiful

In several photographs, Oxxo cashier Alex Silva looked wonderful taking a selfie with her cell phone while wearing a two-piece bikini in pink at the bottom and in black with pink trim. To cover her beautiful honey-colored eyes, Alex wore modern sky blue glasses, very much in tune with the beautiful beach that he had in the background in the image he shared on Instagram.

Lupita’s eyes are pretty. Photos: Instagram @dua_lupitaa

Another postcard that fell in love with his thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok was when Alex Silva she changed into a pink one-piece bikini. The swimsuit had some flashes in white that made it shine in contact with the sun’s rays. That day she spent the afternoon lying on a cot while her companion took photos of her for her social networks. The shapely and long legs of Alex Silva showed us that he spends hours in the gym exercising her wonderful figure.

Lupita confessed to being a fan of elotes. Photo: Instagram @dua_lupitaa

The young Oxxo cashier keeps an entire state attentive to all the movements and posts you make on your TikTok profile and on your Instagram account, this time, Dua Lupita took a few days off on a beautiful Mexican beach wearing a tremendous bikini in a Christmas color like royal blue and wearing sunglasses to protect her beautiful eyes.

Lupita confessed to being a fan of the beach. Photo: Instagram @dua_lupitaa

