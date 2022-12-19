PHOTO | Yanet García melts the networks with a Christmas look and delicate red lingerie

When it comes to themed outfits yanet garcia She is one of the favorite hosts on social networks, as she joins the best seasons with revealing looks that allow her to show off her impressive figure. As the most recent for Christmas with a santa claus hat and romantic red lingerie.

The model, 32 years old, He began his career at a local television station in MontereyNuevo León, and immediately won the hearts of the public with her talent, sympathy and overwhelming beauty that has made her one of the highest paid Mexicans on OnlyFans where she delights her followers with outfits to which she adds a touch of sensuality and elegance together with the best seasons of the year.

Christmas look by Yanet García. Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

“Are you ready for Christmas?”is the message with which the presenter shared the photograph in which she wears brilliant hair with some waves that fall from the santa claus hat with which he adds Christmas motifs to his outfit. It consists of a red lingerie set with delicate designs on the top and a pronounced sweetheart neckline.

The comments did not wait in a matter of minutes, the host obtained dozens of reactions and a shower of compliments in which they highlighted their natural beauty. “Wrist”, “Messi can celebrate the World Cup but the man who has your heart has the most valuable trophy in the world in his hands”, “Beautiful”, “You’re my platonic love” and “My heart beats hard for you”, were some of these.

Christmas look of Yanet García

This is not the first time that the “Weather Girl” shows off her shapely figure with revealing outfits of different themes through her Instagram account, as she takes advantage of each of the seasons favorites to join and wear their best clothes without neglecting the elegance that so characterizes it.

Among the favorites of his followers, he stands out in the Christmas last year, as he opted for tight red leather pants with a small black ribbon at the waist that gives the appearance of a look to the Santa Claus styles. On that occasion, she decided to pose topless and, once again, with the characteristic cap on Red and white.

Yanet García with leather pants. Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It was one of the model’s favorite excuses to join the soccer fever, support Mexico and show off her figure. At that time she wore a fishnet dress in white, delicate red lingerie and a green choker that symbolizes the Colors of the flag.

Although Yanet García is among the highest paid Mexicans in onlyfanson one occasion it was a source of controversy due to the constant complaints from its subscribers who were launched against the host for sharing the same photographs as in her account instagramso now its content in the adult platform is more and more revealing.

