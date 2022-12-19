Party in Argentina! This is how the main streets of the country look for victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

“This selection and this victory make me very happy and proud. They have shown camaraderie and that even in adversity you can get ahead,” said Mariana Gracia, 38, who went to the Obelisk, in the capital of Argentinato celebrate with his mother and daughter.

His daughter’s stroller, surrounded by an Argentine flag, was a very repeated postcard in downtown Buenos Aires. The youngest, those who had never seen the champion team, were the main protagonists of the festivities.

Football glory is embraced with popular fervor. After a dramatic final against France, the team has just become World Cup champion and Argentina achieved the triple title after 36 years of waiting. The euphoria was not long in coming: thousands of people once again took to the streets and dyed all corners of the country blue and white.

With albiceleste flags, shirts and hats, in the midst of songs that celebrate the feat of the “Scaloneta”, people begin to congregate in the main corners of the Buenos Aires neighborhoods and in each city of the extensive national territory.

In the Capital, as in every previous triumph, caravans of cars march towards the Obelisk amid the sound of horns and vuvuzelas, while on board public transport there is also a party at the hands of Lionel Messi, “Dibu” Martínez and all the team.

At 3:30 p.m., the sun sets on Vicente López and there are people on every corner with T-shirts and Argentine flags. The procession from the Buenos Aires suburbs to the Obelisk barely takes its first steps, while the people – as if in a trance – process the agonizing victory of the Argentine soccer team. Each car that crosses another honks its horn, pedestrians respond by shouting, in unison: “Let’s go Argentina, damn it!”.

The tension of the last minutes of an agonizing, extreme match, gradually transformed into a common cry of relief. The van of a formation of the Belgrano north branch train that faces Retiro around 4:00 p.m. seems like the popular one of any Argentine field. “Olé olé olé olé olé olé olé olla I am Argentine”, the fans sing with passion.

