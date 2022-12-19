More than 200 medical students from Chuquisaca are interested in the resources of the Virtual Public Health Library and the Virtual Campus of Public Health, Bolivia Node – PAHO/WHO

Sucre, December 19, 2022 (PAHO)- In the facilities of the university auditorium of the Universidad Mayor Real y Pontificia San Francisco Xavier de Chuquisaca (UMSFXCH), nearly 200 students and teachers from the faculties of medicine, dentistry, nursing and other related ones learned about the multiple resources contained in the Virtual Health Library Public BVSP and Virtual Campus of Public Health CVSP Bolivia Node of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In a joint organization with the UMSFXCH and the PAHO/WHO Office in Bolivia, the presentation of both platforms was organized by Roberto Felipe Sánchez, PAHO consultant and expert in health technologies.

On the occasion, the acting Rector of the UMSFXCH Erick Mita Arancibia presented PAHO with recognition for its recently completed 120 years. The recognition was received by Dr. Alfonso Tenorio, on behalf of Dr. Alma Morales, PAHO/WHO representative in Bolivia. And Senator Virginia Velasco delivered a present to PAHO for her 120th anniversary, consisting of a miniature replica of the Ponce monolith.

The event was attended by authorities from the different faculties of the University, State Senators and local authorities.

The presentation presented by Sánchez was well received by the students and teachers of the mentioned University.

To access the BVSP, you only need to enter the following link: https://bvsalud.org/es/

While the VHL-Bolivia portal prioritizes reviewed and prioritized national content from among more than 270,000 database records. To enter the official platform of the VHL of Bolivia https://bolivia.bvsalud.org/

The BIREME/PAHO/WHO team has worked in Bolivia since the restructuring of the portal, the architecture, the information, the design, the hosting itself, as well as the analysis of data and bibliographic databases that allow for available and accessible knowledge. for all.