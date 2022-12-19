Sports

Messi and Argentina, a love story that could not have had a better ending

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 7 minutes read

  • Matías Zibell (@mundozibell)
  • BBC News World

Lionel Messi

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The final kiss.

There are two kinds of love stories: those that after many vicissitudes end with a happy ending, and those that, on the verge of having a happy ending, end with a tragic denouement. The whole planet today knows how the story between Messi and Argentina ended.

And although after the victory on penalties against France, which allowed Argentina to win its third World Cup on Sunday, Lionel Messi said he wants to play a few more games with your teamHis previous statements about this being his last World Cup suggest that there will not be another moment as important as this in the relationship between Rosario and the Albiceleste.

To work, a love story does not necessarily have to end well.

If not, ask William Shakespeare, and he “did” everything to those poor Romeo and Juliets: in the end, he sent them to a penalty shootout, poisoned them, and stabbed them.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 7 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

reveal photos that would confirm the romance with Scottie Pippen’s ex

November 16, 2022

Néstor de la Torre’s epic nod to Chivas to succeed Peláez as sports director of Guadalajara

October 14, 2022

Neymar revealed chats with teammates after elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup | soccer trivia

3 weeks ago

Betrayal of America? Henry Martín would entrust himself to Monterrey to secure a place in Qatar

October 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button