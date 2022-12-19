Meet Carol Mujica Morillo, Liliana’s cousin and niece of Puma Rodríguez

the clan of Andiron always gives to talk about his extravagance and talent. It is made up of the Venezuelan singer Lilia Morillo who was the first wife of cougar rodriguez and for his two daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, who also carry a love of art in their blood.

The Andiron They don’t mince words and Liliana Rodriguez Morillo It has been one of the most controversial when crossing his father the cougar rodriguez on more than one occasion before the cameras to claim his absence. They have always been very attached to Lilia and currently the three women offer artistic shows.

But now a cousin of Liliana and Lilibeth Rodriguez and political niece of Cougar Rodriguez. Is about Carol Mujica Morillo who landed on the camera’s social network with a rather striking profile where he appears on postcards with his relatives.

Carol Mujica Morillo She calls herself “La Nene Caro” on the camera’s social network and is followed by her cousins ​​and her aunt, but it is not clear what kind of profession she has or if she wants to dedicate herself to singing and acting like them. Liliana Rodriguez Morillo He published some Christmas photos a year ago with his cousin and they were very attached.

“The morillera in action” wrote liliana rodriguez next to a postcard in which he leaves for a Christmas celebration with his sister Lilibeth, his mother Lila and his cousin Carol Mujica Morillo In Venezuela. Apparently the good relationship continues until today, we just have to wait to see if there is any joint work.