Lionel Messi and the emotional hug with his mother after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Messi had great support in the big ones. In the photograph, Celia Cuccittini, his mother, and Ciro Messi, his youngest son. (JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi never tires of giving emotional moments before the eyes of the world. The champion in Qatar 2022 has celebrated with everyone: his teammates, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, his children, his old-time friend Kun Agüero. But someone was missing from the perfect movie: his mom. Celia Maria Cuccittini He was present at the Lusail Stadium, together with Antonela, and his presence has meant yet another moment of collection for a story that Messi endows with magical moments at every step. Another moment to save in the gallery and never forget it again.

During the celebrations for the victory, Messi did not stop collecting moments of resounding satisfaction, duty and dream come true. In one scene you can see how his mother merges with him in an eternal embrace. The emotional meeting gives meaning to years of struggle in which Messi suffered from everything to finally materialize the dream of winning the most precious Cup of all. In this World Cup, the most complete Messi has been seen on and off the field, and all his images have an air of perpetuity.

Messi celebrating in a hug with his mother Celia Cuccittini. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Surely, while embracing, mother and son will have remembered all the way, when they had to leave Argentina because no team in the country wanted to pay for Messi’s treatment and growth hormone, which is why they accepted Barcelona as their destination. Now all that is history and one day it will be told with mythological nuances.

The boy that the Argentine teams did not want to support has become the King of the World in Qatar and nothing can call into question his historical place in the greatness of this sport. And nothing better to represent that path than an iconic hug with his mother. Today Messi has it all.

