Lionel Messi and the curious outfit he used to lift the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup with his teammates after beating France in the Qatar 2022 Final. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi fulfilled the dream of a lifetime. He won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and entered soccer immortality. But there was a moment that caused astonishment among the spectators. Everyone was waiting for Messi to lift the trophy, after having collected his champion’s medal, but before celebrating with his teammates, he received a black garment that left fans surprised, who asked themselves something inevitable: what was the meaning of the outfit?

According to the journalist Alberto Lati, Messi wore a gala suit from the Gulf area, a besht. The outfit was embroidered with five stripes of gold thread, and each one was embroidered by a different craftsman. This outfit was donned by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thaniand curiously the garment is reserved for him, the country’s highest authority, and for high-ranking ministers of the State of Qatar.

Just today, coinciding with the World Cup Final, Qatar National Day is celebrated. This celebration commemorates the coming to power of Jassim Bin Mohammad Bin Thani, founder of the State of Qatar, who succeeded his father Sheikh Muhammad Thani in the year 1878. This robe is also usually reserved for such special days as a wedding: it is at that moment when the father of the betrothed puts the outfit on his son.

Messi lifting the trophy with the Besht provided to him by the Emir of Qatar. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Messi’s coronation as world monarch has been full of symbolism, as can be seen. From those who pointed to heavenly help from Diego Armando Maradona to this peculiar detail, in which the Emir of Qatar has considered Messi someone on a par with him. And this is just beginning. The title most dreamed of by millions of Argentine fans and fans of Messi will continue to echo throughout the world.

