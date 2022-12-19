Like Martino, he is very close to reaching El Tri and has always supported Messi

Miguel Herrera and Roberto Martinez

December 18, 2022 11:20 p.m.

The triumph of the Argentine National Team in this world cup has a great history, since the albiceleste arrived with an unbeaten record of 36 games without losing in a row, the safest and most expected thing for all the fans was to break the record of the Italian team 37 consecutive games without defeat.

In the defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina hit bottom since on paper they were serious favorites to win without any complications, in the end the game got complicated and they ended up losing, despite this, the South Americans knew how to recover to such a degree of reach the grand finale and win it in a dramatic match.

The match that brought Argentina to life was the one played against Mexico on the second date of the group stage of the World Cup, in that match the Tri came out to defend themselves instead of attacking an Argentine team hit by the surprise defeat against the Arabs. At the end of the group stage, El Tri would end up without a technical director.

During the transmission of the TUDN Masters program, Ricardo Peláez, who is the host, declared that Jaime Lozano from the first day he spoke with him prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup confessed that his support was for Argentina and that he hoped it would be champion . Without a doubt, this speaks of Lozano’s analytical capacity, but let’s hope that the same thing does not happen to him as with Martino.