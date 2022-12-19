Kylian Mbappé would have the model Rose Bertram “as a lover”

Editorial Mediotiempo

After an alleged relationship was reported between the striker of the France national team and from PSG, kylian mbappe and the transgender Playboy model, Ines Rau, another factor seems to have entered the mix. Well, it has been reported that the French crack would have “a secret relationship” with the model Rose Bertram.

Mbappé and Rau or Mbappé and Bertram?

According to some French media, rose bertram would be “the lover” of Kylianwho at the same time is the ex-partner of the ex-player of the Paris Saint-Germain: Gregory van der Wiel. However, the Dutchman did not coincide with Mbappé during his time at the Parisian club.

However, the world champion in Russia 2018 He has not made any statement in this regard nor has he shared any photographs with rose bertram on their social networks. The Frenchman cannot be seen in the official accounts of the Belgian model either.

kylian mbappe finish the Qatar World Cup 2022 with an extremely sweet and sour taste. This because he managed to get the Golden Boot as the top scorer in the competition with eight goals, surpassing even Lionel Messi (7), but his team could not reach the two-time championship.

The Argentina national team tied against his similar France 2-2 at the end of regular time and 3-3 after overtime. They finally managed to beat the Gauls in the penalty shootout thanks to the providential save by Dibu Martinez and the failure of Aurelien Tchouameni. mbappe signed a hat trick in the Final.