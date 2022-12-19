Kylian Mbappé, hero in France despite the defeat against Argentina in the Qatar 2022 Final

After falling into the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final it could be expected that the opinions in French territory were marked by the pain of being defeated in his illusion to get the third star in his story, but the French media took it upon themselves to recognize the extraordinary participation of kylian mbappe leading the France national team.

The Paris Saint-Germain star signed a hat-trick in the duel against the Argentine National Team and although they were defeated in the penalty shootout, the opinion of the French professionals was only praise for the young player of 23 years, who became this Sunday the footballer with the most goals in the World Cup finals.

Newspapers like L’Équipe published its header with an image of Mbappé wiping his tears with his shirt and they were clear about how important it is for PSG that the Qatar 2022 champion define himself with his two elements as figures in what they described as ‘the legendary duel’. The number ‘7’ of the Parisians received a 9 rating, while the ’30’ got an 8 after his double.

Mbappé’s numbers in Qatar 2022

Born in Bondy, France, he made a World Cup for history, as he was only 4 goals away from breaking Miroslav Klose’s record as the player with the most goalscoring of all time in the most important tournament in the world. football. Kylian Mbappé finished this championship with 8 goals and already has 12, so he could surpass the German striker in the 2026 World Cup in North America. Added to this, he tied Pelé in matches (14) and goals (12) in World Cup tournaments..

Le Parisien recognizes Messi

On the other hand, The newspaper Le Parisien talks about “Messi is finally Maradona’s heir”, taking into account that Argentina had not reached the World Cup title since Mexico 1986 with Diego Armando as captain and top figure, the same case as the one that arose in the FC Barcelona youth academy. Other media such as Le Figaro or Franceinfo catalog the final as ‘anthological and legendary’.