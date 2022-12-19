Sports

How much money does Argentina take for winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022?

Argentina achieved its third World Cup. In addition to the title, the Albiceleste will pocket a significant sum of money. Qatar 2022 prize money is the biggest ever. FIFA will distribute 440 million euros in prizes this World Cup, in Russia 2018 there were 400 and in Brazil 2014, 360.

Argentina achieves a reward of 42 million euros with its victory, in 2018 France obtained 38. Four years later, the French team will seek the second consecutive star and add 80 kilos for the French federation. The runner-up of the tournament will receive around 30. The World Cup podium is completed between Croatia and Morocco, who will take 27 and 25 for the third and fourth place respectively.

In addition to the money for winning the World Cup, the teams have been earning money as the tournament rounds progressed. For example, the finalists have already won close to 40 million euros just for reaching the final.

Prize money for each round of the World Cup

Round prize in euros
first ranked 42 million
Second classified 30 million
third classified 27 million
fourth classified 25 million
Quarter finals 17 million
round of 16 13 million
Group stage 9 million

Prize money since 1982

world prize in euros
Qatar 2022 42 million
Russia 2018 38 million
Brazil 2014 35 millions
South Africa 2010 30 million
Germany 2006 20 million
Korea-Japan 2022 8 million
France 1998 6 millions
United States 1994 4 millions
Italy 1990 3.5 million
Mexico 1986 2.8 million
Spain 1982 2.2 million

