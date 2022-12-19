How much money does Argentina take for winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022?

Argentina achieved its third World Cup. In addition to the title, the Albiceleste will pocket a significant sum of money. Qatar 2022 prize money is the biggest ever. FIFA will distribute 440 million euros in prizes this World Cup, in Russia 2018 there were 400 and in Brazil 2014, 360.

Follow Argentina – France live and direct, match for the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Argentina achieves a reward of 42 million euros with its victory, in 2018 France obtained 38. Four years later, the French team will seek the second consecutive star and add 80 kilos for the French federation. The runner-up of the tournament will receive around 30. The World Cup podium is completed between Croatia and Morocco, who will take 27 and 25 for the third and fourth place respectively.

In addition to the money for winning the World Cup, the teams have been earning money as the tournament rounds progressed. For example, the finalists have already won close to 40 million euros just for reaching the final.

Prize money for each round of the World Cup

Round prize in euros first ranked 42 million Second classified 30 million third classified 27 million fourth classified 25 million Quarter finals 17 million round of 16 13 million Group stage 9 million

Prize money since 1982