Houston agreed to $12 million with veteran outfielder – FullSwing

By Jesus Perez Vichot (Chuchi)

Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic) and Jon Heyman (The New York Post) have reported the conditions of the one-year contract they agreed to Michael Brantley and the Astros. According to Rosenthal, the 35-year-old outfielder will receive $12 million for the 2023 campaign and all that remains is for him to undergo a physical. Heyman for his part let it be known on his official Twitter account that the agreement between both parties also consists of $ 4 million in additional incentive bonuses.

Excel Sports Management are in charge of representing Brantley, who on the previous two occasions he has faced free agency signed for $32 million. Next season will be the fifth season the left-handed hitter will wear an Astros uniform, with whom he has posted a 128 wRC+ and a .306/.368/.464 offensive line with 40 home runs and 185 RBIs in 1,609 home plate appearances. plate.

It may interest you: Manny Machado COULD LEAVE San Diego at the end of the 2023 season

This year brantley he had a shoulder injury that ended with surgery and prevented him from playing much of the contest. He was only able to play 64 games in which he hit 14 doubles, 5 home runs and drove in 26 runs. The five-time All Star and winner of the Silver Slugger Award in the American League with Cleveland in 2014 is a guarantee for manager Dusty Baker, who with his stay at the club provides more depth to the outfield of the current World Series champions. .

In his 14-year Major League career, Brantley has 1,641 hits, 346 doubles, 127 home runs, 713 RBIs, 2,418 total bases, 34.1 WAR and .298/.356/.439/.794 averages. In 2015 he led the young circuit in doubles (45) and a year earlier he finished third among the MVP Award candidates. It is undoubtedly great news for Astros fans to have a player of his caliber again.

