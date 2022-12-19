Historical! Lionel Messi breaks record on Instagram after lifting the World Cup

Lionel Messi continues to make history!

After a tight match against the French National Team (3 – 3), the Albiceleste took the World Cup thanks to a penalty shootout that ended 4-2. With that, Scaloni’s painting got its third starthe same that came under the command of Messi, who was captain of the team and played in the last World Cup of his career.

To immortalize the moment, the Argentine star took his official Instagram account, where he shared with his more than 399 million followers a series of images raising the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In the carousel of 10 photographs The midfielder can be seen celebrating with his teammates, while in the post description He shared an emotional message addressed to his team, family and fans:

“WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it… Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA FUCK!!!!! We are seeing each other very soon”, he pointed.

Historical! Lionel Messi breaks record on Instagram

In less than 24 hours, the publication of ‘The ten’ earned more than 40 million ‘likes‘. With thatMessi broke a new record on Instagram, becoming the publication with the most ‘likes’ by an athlete in the history of the social network.

At the time of writing this post, The striker’s post has a total of 44 million 301 thousand 723 likes.

The second post with the most ‘likes’ on Instagram

With these impressive numbers, the post by Lionel Messi takes the title of the second publication with the most ‘likes‘ on Instagram story, just below the famous image of the egg published by Shutterstock.

The iconic photo of the egg on the white background It was uploaded to the social network on January 14, 2019 and, so far, it has a total of 56.1 million likes.

Below the historic publication of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are in third place. The couple achieved a total of 32.7 million “likes” when announcing that they would have twins.