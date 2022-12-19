Hello World Cup 2026, which will arrive in 3 and a half years

CDMX. / 18.12.2022 17:02:15





with the title of Argentinathe World Cup of Qatar 2022 has come to an end, but now comes a new process towards the 2026where Mexico, United States and CanadaThey will be the hosts.

The 23rd edition of the world Cup will present for the first time a tripartite organization, which puts Mexico as the country that has hosted the World Cup the most times, being the third, while it is the second for USA and the first for Canada.

It will also be the first time that a world be played with 48 participantswhich are 45 classified and the 3 hosts, as recently confirmed by the FIFA.

the fusion of United States, Mexico and Canadastayed with the organization of the World Cup, by winning the fight against Moroccoand was made official on June 13, 2018 at the FIFA Congress, prior to the start of Russia 2018.

How will the 2026 World Cup be played?



Are 16 venues -11 cities in the United States, 2 in Canada and 3 in Mexico- in which between 80 and up to 104 matches of the 48 nations that will qualify for the fair; Likewise, the competition system could be changed, since now, the possibility of 16 groups of 3 teamsor failing that, maintain groups of 4 countries, which would be divided into 12 sectors. The final phase would start with the Round of 16.

“16 groups of three from 2026 it’s a posibility. I have to say that after this world Cup we have discussed the format. They can also be 12 groups of four. It is something that is on the agenda. I think 12 groups of four is better. We are convinced that football can become the #1 sport in North America”, assured the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Delivery of the post by Gianni Infantino to Yon de Luisa heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026, where our country will become the first venue to host it for the third time.#FMFPorNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/Ue6Qap1mwg — Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) December 18, 2022

What are the 2026 World Cup venues?

For USA They go: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and Boston; in Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City; while for Canada They are: Vancouver and Toronto.

This is how the places for the 2026 World Cup will be distributed

For this world Cupwhich will be played in the summer of 2026the quotas will be distributed with 16 seats instead of 13 for the Uefa, Africa with 9 direct passes and 1 Repechage, Asia with 8 classified by direct route. In CONMEBOL there are 6 direct and 1 Repechage, Oceania 1 square and 1 Repechage, and in concacaf up to 7 places, because in addition to the 3 hosts there will be another 3 invited passes and 1 Repechage.

In Qatarthe World Cup was played with 32 teams, who played 64 duels in 29 days; in 2026 they will be in 32 days between 80 and 104 games.