Gerard Piqué’s children BETRAY Shakira and REFUSE to move to Miami for these reasons

After what Shakira Y Gerard Piqué reached an agreement for the custody of their sons, leaving this matter victorious the singer. It seems that now the ones who are not very happy with the idea of ​​leaving Barcelona are Sasha and Milan, because now the little ones betray to his mom and deny a move a Miami for certain reasonsbecause it is not easy for them to leave their whole life behind.

Although the date has already been set for Shakira could move a Miami in the company of his sonssome have emerged reasons in the little ones for those who do not want to leave their hometown, which is Barcelona. And it is that the children have spent their entire lives in this place, so for them to leave behind their school, friends and other families is a very difficult situation that they do not want to face.

Since the beginning Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They said that the decisions they would make would always be looking after the well-being of their sonsIt is for this reason that the singer made the decision to move with Sasha and Milan to Miami to protect them from all this media issue of the separation with the former footballer. In addition to that he sees in this move the opportunity to start his life from scratch.

However, it seems that the children did not like the idea of move a Miamiand they have their reasons; according to some sources Sasha and Milan betray a Shakira and thwart his plans to start his life in the United States. One of these reasons has to do with the fact that the firstborn of Gerard Piqué they have to leave their school and the friends they have in Barcelona.

But, one of the reasons stronger has to do with the parents of Gerard Piquéthat is to say the grandparents of Sasha and Milan, with whom they sons from Shakira they have a very strong bond. According to ‘El Nacional’, they adore their grandparents Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu and for the little ones, leaving their grandparents thousands of kilometers away means a great change for them, which is why it is said that every time the former soccer player travels to Miami to see the children, their parents will go with him at any cost.

These are the main reasons for which the sons from Gerard Piqué I know deny a move with his mom to Miamiand thus betray the plans for the future that you have Shakira Well, what hurts them the most is being away from their paternal grandparents. Despite the resistance of the children, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” is already clear that after the Christmas festivities, during the first week of January, she will take a flight with Sasha and Milan to say goodbye to Barcelona and start her new life in Florida.