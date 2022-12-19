Galilea Montijo: 6 daring and fitted looks with which she paralyzed 2022

Galilee Montijo leaves his millions of fans breathless on social networks with each of his looks what presumes and this 2022 was no exception, since the beautiful researcher of “Who is the mask?” surprises his followers by wasting style and sensuality, especially when he poses in daring and fitted outfits with which she is crowned as the most beautiful of “Today”, and paralyzes digital platforms confirming themselves as one of the favorites.

The 49-year-old actress, who began her career on television in the children’s game show “TVO”, hosted by Gaby Ruffo and Liza Echeverría, shows that she is a lover of fashion, as she always shines with the best of trends, and with looks that she wears in each of the projects in which she participates imposes style and shows off her curvaceous silhouette, so admired by her millions of fans.

Galilea exudes style in “Hoy”. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

Galilea Montijo paralyzed 2022 in daring looks

The presenter constantly shares on her official account of instagramwhere she is followed by 9.9 million fans, photographs in which she can be seen with the outfits she wears on the Televisa morning show, or the Sunday program in which she has been confirmed as one of the most beautiful on television, along with the beautiful driver of “Who is the mask?”, Marisol Gonzalez, which also stands out for its outfits.

When it comes to impact outfits, the host of “Today” and TV star is not afraid to try different styles, because as she revealed in her official accounts, her looks They can be tight or small, but they are always in fashion and perfect for highlighting her curvaceous silhouette, as evidenced by her clothes such as mini skirts or long dresses and fitted.

The host conquers her fans. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

Show off your body with the most revealing looks. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

In images shared by galias her fans, friends and colleagues affectionately call her in the program that she has hosted for several years together with another famous fashionista, such as Andrea Legarreta, You can also see him show off in flirtatious looks beach, like bikini and swimsuits that stand out for having a lot of color and a daring and sensual style with which they melt the platforms.

The presenter from Guadalajara has become a fashion benchmark for women over 40, which is why she is considered one of the best-dressed celebrities on the small screen, and confirms this with her provocative and flirty outfits, with those that highlight your beauty and show that you can wear the best of the season’s trends regardless of age.

The presenter impresses with her bikinis. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

It imposes style with its risky swimsuits. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

GalileeOriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, she has been a presenter for many years, since her first appearance was on the Latin Ritmoson channel in the 90s, from where she went on to the program “Fantástico amor” with Héctor Sandarti. She has also participated in programs such as “Dancing for a dream”, in which she suffered an accident that did not stop her and went out to dance in a wheelchair, demonstrating her commitment to the public.

She exudes sensuality with her mini dresses. Photo: IG @galileamontijo

