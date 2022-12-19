Elia Alessandrini, Swiss player died in an accident in a swimming pool | Other Football Leagues

In the days before the end of the World Cup, a piece of news shocked Europe, precisely in Switzerland, when a fateful event became known, during the vacation of the Stade Lausanne Ouchy player in the league of his country. Elia Alessandrini traveled with his girlfriend to Oman, but he did not know what was going to happen at the hotel.

Elia Alessandrini, a 25-year-old central defender, who had processes in the Swiss national team in the youth teams and had experiences in one of the great clubs in his country such as Young Boys, now at Stade Lausanne Ouchy in the Swiss second division . On Friday, December 16, on his vacation near Muscat in Oman, he suffered an accident about which much information about what happened is still not exactly known.

Before taking a flight back to Switzerland, Elia Alessandrini and his girlfriend took advantage of their free time and spent it in the hotel pool. There, suddenly, Alessandrini disappeared into the pool, while his girlfriend saw everything that happened. There is no certainty about what happened while he was diving, but the defender died before taking a flight back to his city and getting within range with his equipment.

After the news broke, without having many causes, they gave it as a death from cardiac arrest. The Stade Lausanne Ouchy wrote on their networks, “captain in body and soul, the red and white family mourns Elia Alessandrini. The stadium family loses a friend, a partner and a role model to all.” In addition, his former team, SC Kriens mentioned, “we are horrified, stunned and in mourning for Elia Alessandrini. Our former teammate, captain and friend to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Dear Elia.”