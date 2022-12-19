Dibu Martínez insulted a Mexican who wanted to give them a charro hatMediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Emiliano Martínez was both a hero and a villain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final against Francesince their superb saves during the 120 minutes and the penalties, gave the Albiceleste their third star.

However, off the pitchHis behavior has always left a lot to be desired since the Copa América in Brazil 2021where he was making fun of the Colombians in the series of maximum penalties and during the award ceremony he made reprehensible gestures.

He did the same in the Middle East tournament, where the level of impact of his actions was greater, because millions of fans around the globe were attentive to the last game of the World Cup.

First with the obscene act when receiving the Golden Glove and later for making fun of Kylian Mbappé. But nothing beat what he did with a Mexican during the tour of champions on a bus through the streets of Doha.

A video had come to light where an Argentine began to offend a person who tried to give them a charro hatbut he only received insults, although it was not possible to distinguish who it had been.

But in another short film, it is possible to see that during the live that Guido Rodríguez, former player of Xolos and América, was doing, the one who insulted the tricolor fan is Dibu Martínez.

“Put the hat in your ortho, Mexican. Throw it away, throw it away… suck my dick…! Give it to Memo Ochoa, fool!” , the goalkeeper of the albicelestes is heard to say.

“PUT THE HAT IN THE SEA, MEXICAN…” ???????? Dibu Martínez did not accept the charro hat that a Mexican wanted to give to Argentina ???????? “Throw it away, throw it away”, “Suck my dick” and “Give it to Memo Ochoa, Bobo” is heard in the video of Guido Rodríguez ❌????????#LaRadioDelMundial pic.twitter.com/kpPDYNzBGl – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) December 19, 2022

Why don’t you like the Mexicans?

Emiliano Martínez has been the target of thousands of criticisms from the Mexicans, who, after seeing his reaction in the World Cup draw, began to hit him with everything.

In the images you can see how Dibu, after hearing the name of Mexico, begins to celebrate and comment: “Easy, easy!”, alluding to the fact that Argentina had the three safe points.

