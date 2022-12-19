Boomers don’t know how they want to age, but they are clear on one thing.

People between the ages of 45 and 75 today consider themselves to belong to the baby boom, which occurred between 1957 and 1977, a period in which 14 million babies were born in our country, according to the INE. Therefore, it is somewhat later than the so-called boomers (worldwide), a generation owes its name to the increase in the birth rate that occurred in the West after the end of World War II. But in any case, with a margin of 10 years before, 10 years later, the question is that all these people who today are over 50 or so have been making news for decades about how and when they should retire.

They are a group that worries the Ministries of Economy, and their pension areas; that of Health, for hospital expenses; that of Housing, due to their purchase and rental movements… but they also have their concerns and for years have been a group -if it can be called that- aware that they are beginning a new social stage, where aging no longer is considered such. So much so that it is difficult for us to say the word old for someone who does not show symptoms of being in the last years of his life. We are talking about senior living, active maturity, the silver generation… Belonging to a moment of change, being its protagonist, creates a lot of uncertainty, as the III Senior Consumer Barometer has shown, prepared by Fundacin Mapfre in collaboration with Google.

What is the ideal age to retire?

In the study, 1,125 interviewees were asked about many aspects of their way of life, and if most of them seem to be clear about what they want, there are two that are striking because of the percentage that confesses that they are not clear about what to do. One is how old to stay active and another is where to live.

As can be seen in this graph, almost 70% do not know if they would like (or would have liked) to extend their working life beyond the legal retirement age (65 years for those who have contributed more than 37 years and 6 months). What is surprising is that once broken down by age range, we find that from 55 to 70 years old few would like to continue working more, but then at 71 there is a considerable upturn and 21% would like to have continued working.

In this way, perhaps what the population over 55 years of age is expressing is significant fatigue and a desire to retire after more than 30 years working. They want to be able to rest in that age group where they can still travel (7 out of 10 have traveled for leisure or tourism in the last

year, according to this study); spend on leisure, culture and restaurants (67% want to continue doing so after that age). However, from the age of 71, the number of people who want to continue working increases by up to 20%, which seems reasonable if we take for granted that at that age physical capacity may not respond as well as at 60 years of age. that active life of travel and leisure, worse than, if there is no health impediment, body and mind respond to provide knowledge based on experience. Maybe we should start thinking about a roundtrip retirement?

Boomers don’t know which house to live in, but rule out residence

The other big question that Spaniards from the age of 55 do seem to be clear about is that most of them prefer to continue living at home, and do not consider changing their home, especially after the age of 71.

At the same time, other options such as coliving are gaining strength, that is, new ways of life where either the home is shared, or certain common areas and services among people with a similar age profile. In this study, 35%, a surprising figure for a country like ours, where there are hardly any options of this type, admit that they do consider living like this. The residence option, the majority during the last decades of the 20th century, is now only contemplated by 21%, and the vast majority, 44%, does not consider any of them and prefers to continue in their habitual residence.

Seniors want to live well

Last but not least, because it is something that everyone agrees on, is that they do not want to reduce their quality of life. One in three, for example, considers it more important to grow old with quality of life than to leave a home for their children or relatives. And if they had extra income, in addition to covering the expenses of the house and food, the majority would spend more on leisure and culture, in restaurants and hotels and in renovating her wardrobe.

That does not mean that seniors are selfish or unsupportive. Quite the contrary: 63% financially help members of their family or those close to them, but at the same time their independence and the path they still have ahead are becoming clearer every day. They are not sure where they will live, but I know that the last stage of their life does not have to mean a decline.