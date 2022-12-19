Argentina cries, the moving cry of Messi and all his teammates after being world champions

Finally, after years of being criticized for losing finals in previous editions, this Sunday, December 18, Lionel Messi and Argentina were crowned world champions after a 36-year drought. With a dramatic definition, the albiceleste took the trophy with a score of 4-2 on penalties.

The great archer Emiliano Martínez, better known as El Dibu, was once again the great figure after saving one of the four penalties kicked by France, thus giving his country the World Cup.

Messi was in charge of opening the account from the twelve steps with a masterful collection. Following him, Leandro Paredes, Paulo Dybala and Montiel were the authors of putting his name in history as world champions.

After that, the Argentine star was wrapped in tears and kneeling in the middle of the playing field, he hugged Paredes to shout for the first time in his career that he is champion. Other players like Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul and even Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff also broke down in tears for what they had achieved.

Lionel Messi, Argentine player. – Photo: REUTERS

“Having the chance to win a World Cup with my country is priceless. My family came here, it is something that I will never forget in my life,” said Enzo Fernández through tears.

“It was very important that we achieve this, I feel very proud of my teammates. It was a very long process, people who were left out due to injuries”, said Paredes together with Fernández.

“We are world champions”

Dressed in a black tunic, typical of the Arab world, Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup this Sunday at the Lusail stadium in Doha, where Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2, after drawing 3-3) in a final of legend.

The ’10’, considered the best player of the tournament, made the majestic Qatari stadium explode in jubilation, where a good part of the 88,966 attendees made a big effort for him to win his first world title, the third for Argentina.

“The shell of your mother, we are world champions!” Said a happy Messi from a microphone in the sports venue minutes before attending the award ceremony.

Lionel Messi. – Photo: REUTERS

The ’10’ greeted the thousands of Albiceleste fans who waved shirts and celebrated the title of Lionel Scaloni’s team with that typical Argentine phrase, not without its negative connotations.

Messi looked radiant when speaking through the speakers and at the same time restless on the grass of the stadium in the Qatari capital, hugging his teammates and family.

His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro joined him in the celebration on the lawn, set with cumbia villera. ‘Leo’s’ great friend, former striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero, was also at the festivities, carrying the cup to the applause of his former teammates.

Scaloni, the midfielder Ángel Di María and the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the definition from the white point, could not contain their tears.

When collecting the trophy for the best player in the tournament, Messi had his first encounter with the trophy, carried to a lectern by Nery Pumpido and Sergio ‘Checho’ Batista, champions together with Diego Armando Maradona in Mexico-1986.

The ’10′ caressed the golden Cup and, before continuing for a photo session, he timidly kissed it, causing an ovation.