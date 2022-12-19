Argentina champion: Julián Álvarez, the player who was known only as a spider since he was a child and was ‘surprising’ in the World Cup | RMMD DTCC | WORLD

Julian Alvarez He ate the arachnid superhero movie since he was a child and today, already 22 years old, he became a real one for Argentina. The Manchester City forward has delighted everyone with his superpowers in a World Cup he will never forget. The first to play and the first to win.

From a very young age, Julián began to show off his special gifts without any fear. When he had the ball in his possession, it was almost impossible for his teammates to take it from him. “It seemed that he had many ‘legs,'” says his father, and for that he earned the nickname “spider.”

Who put it on? His brother. He was the creator of the alias that everyone repeats today to refer to Julián. In fact, his friends and family began to call him that way instead of his name.

“It moved everywhere. He was small, but he reached everyone. They couldn’t get the ball out of him. He looked like he had many legs. In the towns near Calchín they would ask if he played ‘Araña’. Nobody calls him Julián here, they call him ‘Arañita’”recounted his father in an interview with the official website of Manchester City.

Why do they call it “The Spider”? 🕷

Did you always want to be a footballer? ⚽️ oh@julianalvarezzz, his parents and siblings tell us all about his incredible trip from Calchín to Manchester! 🙌🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EoVw3jBBGp —Manchester City (@ManCityES) July 15, 2022

With that nickname, then, he grew up and already in the early years of his career he confirmed that this alias could only belong to him. Despite his young age, Julián dressed as a superhero more than once at River Plate, led by Marcelo Gallardo, and today he continues his adventure at Manchester City.

Argentina’s youth star in Qatar

That heroic condition has also been reflected with his team, winning the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 Finalissima, although with little prominence. Just in Qatar 2022, Álvarez has earned a very important place in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

After starting on the substitute bench at the World Cup, under the shadow of Lautaro Martínez, Julián needed a few minutes in the first games against Saudi Arabia and Mexico to convince Scaloni that he should be the undisputed number 9 of the team.

The Argentine coach never took him out of his scheme again and Julián responded positively to his confidence on the field. Four goals and one assist in six games They portray a well-rounded performance by the Manchester City striker in his first World Cup.

Lusail (Qatar), 12/18/2022.- Angel di Maria (R) of Argentina celebrates with teammate Julian Alvarez (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium in Lusail, Qatar, December 18, 2022. (Soccer World Cup, France, United States, Qatar) EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek / Ronald Witteck

With this, in addition, the Argentine attacker is equal in third place with the experienced Olivier Giroud in third place in the tournament’s scorers table. Julián only had four goals less than Kylian Mbappé and three less than Messi without the need to kick penalties like both.

Without a doubt, Julián has been one of the greatest figures in the World Cup. The numbers and great performances from him fully support him. In the complicated final against France, he was transcendental again. His World Cup inexperience did not work against him at any time. Quite the opposite. It was the perfect complement that Messi needed. And as Spider-Man, he went as far as being ‘amazing’ to help his country pull the plug and win the third World Cup in its history.