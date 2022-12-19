Antonela Roccuzzo’s reaction after Leo Messi kicked the penalty against France

Antonela Roccuzzo experienced Lionel Messi’s goal with great emotion – Credits: @KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

The first half of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France left good feelings for the albiceleste. The team of lionel scaloni went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals scored by Lionel Messi criminal and angel di maria. With the opening of the scoreboard at the feet of the Argentine captain, Antonela Roccuzzo and her entire family burst with joy.

The match in the stadium lusail It came after days of expectation and great enthusiasm from the fans. From the beginning, the albiceleste imposed conditions and managed to display their game against the Frenchmen. In this scenario, the participation of say marywho was ultimately chosen as the starter after much suspense from the manager.

Just after 20 minutes of the first half, El Fideo got into the area and received a push from Ousmane Dembélé. The referee Szymon Marciniak marked the foul and the shot from the penalty point, which meant the chance for Messi to open the marker. Leo did not fail against Hugo Lloris and made it 1-0. Immediately, there was an explosion from the thousands of fans present in the stadium.

one of them was Antonella Roccuzzo, who along with his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro shared a heartfelt cry for the albiceleste goal. The official broadcast showed them all fused into different group hugs in the court box. The image also stayed with Sergio “Kun” Aguero and his son Benjaminwho witnessed the first half from the same sector.

With the advantage, the Scaloni painting He continued with high pressure and control of the game. After several minutes, the superiority paid off again. After a loss by France in midfield and good interventions by Messi Y Julian Alvarez, Alexis MacAllister threw a precise assist for say mary who came only from the left and sent the ball to the bottom of the arc. The second goal came after 36 minutes and Argentina was able to maintain the advantage until the end of the first half.

The first half had as a curiosity that the French coach, Didier Deschamps, made two changes. Without waiting for halftime and seeing the poor performance of his team, the coach took out Olivier Giroud and Dembélé and arranged the income of Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram.

The superiority was repeated in a good part of the second half, but in a flurry France achieved the tie thanks to a brace for Kylian Mbappé. Thereafter, the match was evened and the European team came up with other approaches.

while everything was happening, she was seen at Antonela very active in the box along with the rest of the Argentines. In the weakest moments of the Argentine team, the Lionel Messi’s wife encouraged and joined the chants of all the albiceleste fans present in the stadium. The end of the 90 minutes was 2-2, so Argentina and France had to play extra time.

