Aneliz Aguilar cripples the net black lace stockings and mini skirt

Now what Leonardo Aguilar decided to throw himself fully into the world of music, one of the most beloved and outstanding dynasties in Mexico is strengthened. Yet only a son of Pepe aguilar decided not to follow in his footsteps… until now. anelilz She is the eldest of her three children and although she is not interested in music, she has also caught the attention of the Mexican public.

At 24 years of age, the young woman remains very active on social networks, where she has shown her taste and love for fashion. Although she does not have a huge number of followers like her brothers, every day her account swells with followers; so far she has more than 750 thousand. Everyone, without the exception of her, follows in her footsteps, in her footsteps, to know a little more about her.

On this occasion, Ángela Aguilar’s sister drew a lot of attention because she put on a outfits quite elegant, jovial and showy. Although she did not specify the type of event she attended, it was surely a relevant one, as she thought of every detail. As expected, the reaction of her faithful public was immediate and she, as in the images, looked happier than usual.

Aneliz Aguilar is a lover of the color black (Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar)

How was Aneliz Aguilar’s outfit?

Though aneliz aguilar she got ready for an important event, she took her time to pamper her followers by giving herself 5 minutes to take the classic souvenir photos. Without elaborating on her activities, she asked her fans for extensive musical recommendations for her playlist. “Can you recommend songs to me?” Was the only thing he wrote in his post.

Aneliz Aguilar asked her fans for musical recommendations (Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar)

A short skirt, a blouse and a black sweater were the key pieces to attract attention; However, he decided to put on some lace stockings that stopped the hearts of netizens. As accessories, she put on a small bag and dark sunglasses for the Sun, something that his followers loved.

Aneliz Aguilar wore her tights like a model (Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar)

In addition to making many of the recommendations you requested, there was no shortage of compliments and thousands of likes that only popular people can boast. “Sophisticated and intellectual Precious Aneliz!!”, “Ugh those stockings”, “You are a very beautiful girl”, “The most beautiful thing in the world”, “How always very beautiful”, “I like the way you walk, I almost don’t like the color black but that combination fits your cache”, were some of the messages they sent him.

Aneliz Aguilar was accompanied by her puppies (Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar)

