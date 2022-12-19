Agüero insulted Camavinga at the Argentina celebration in dressing roomsHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Many soccer fans, regardless of nationality, they dreamed of seeing Lionel Messi lifting a World Cup; on the other hand, they did not want Argentina to reach a world title, since they tend to be pedantic.

And the confirmation has been given with the attitudes of Emiliano Martínez, an Argentine, his identity is not yet known, who insulted a Mexican who tried to give them a charro hat on the tour through the streets of Qatar.

And finally there are the painful words of Sergio Agüeroa retired player, who was part of the celebration of the Albiceleste, who during a live made a comment that was rejected, first by the French, and later by the whole world.

El Kun, while having a bottle of champagne, begins a song that involves Eduardo Camavinga: “For Camavinga… why… He has a dick face”were the controversial sayings of the now Argentine streamer.

Why was Agüero in the dressing room?

Sergio Aguero is Lionel Messi’s best friend, which is why he is allowed almost everything in the Argentina team. Against the Netherlands, after the series of penalties, he invaded the field of play without receiving any type of sanction.

Facing the Final, Kun received the invitation to spend the night before in concentration, remembering that he was always La Pulga’s roommate. After being crowned in Qatar 2022, he once again jumped onto the pitch, even lifting the FIFA trophy and was in the Albiceleste locker room celebrating with the teams.