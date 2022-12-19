After the festivities, Antonela Roccuzzo returned to training and a drawing on her skin caught the attention of her followers

Antonela Roccuzzo showed a tattoo that caught the attention of her followers – Credits: @Instagram: @antonelaroccuzzo

After witnessing the laborious and emotional passage of the Argentine team to the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup, antonella roccuzzowife Lionel Messi and also a influencers Very often in the networks, he returned to the practice of one of his passions: physical training. She thus implied it through a photograph on her account instagramwhere he also showed the interesting detail of A tattoo which, by what it implies, surprised more than one of his followers.

Rosario published an image this Sunday in her instagram stories in which he showed himself in front of a gym mirror with a black two-piece set ideal for practicing sports. At the bottom, leggings and sneakers and, above, a black top with an original design that leaves one shoulder exposed. But what caught the attention of the portrait in the preview of his sports activity was the drawing that his mother Thiago, Mateo and Ciro exhibited in his left arm.

Antonela Roccuzzo went to the gym after Argentina’s match with the Netherlands and a detail caught the attention of her followers – Credits: @Ig / @antonelaro

There, in the triceps area, a few centimeters from the elbow, the wife of the Argentine star has the perfectly designed tattoo of a “golden snitch”which is the ball used to practice the game of quidditcha fictional competition played in the saga of Harry Potter. With this little image on her arm, the influencers ratifies his fanaticism for the stories of the little magician created by JK Rowling.

Antonela got that tattoo in July 2021 with the specialist from Rosario in this art of drawing on the skin Maxi Racing. At the time of him, the tattoo artist himself uploaded the drawing he made to his illustrious client on his Instagram account and the design was highly admired by Carreras’ followers.

The newspaper Rosary 3 He then revealed that the tattoo artist had already received the woman from the Argentine 10 in the Orbe studio at the beginning of June of that same year to make a drawing on the leg. More precisely, it was on her left ankle, but her design did not come out then.

A closer view of the tattoo of the “golden snitch” from the game that they practice in Harry Potter and that Antonela Roccuzzo got on her left arm – Credits: @Ig / @maxicarreras.tattoo

Antonela Roccuzzo was with her three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Messi in the stands of the Lusail stadium last Friday, to live the alternatives of the match that the team where stands out the star from Rosario ended up beating the Netherlands on penalties. It was a game that the family of 10 lived with the same intensity with which all Argentines did, especially due to the amount of emotions that occurred in the process, which seemed to be won by Lionel Scaloni’s men until the agonizing tie between the dutch

Antonela Roccuzzo got a tattoo of the golden snitch with the tattoo artist Maxi Carreras, in Rosario, in July 2021; the same artist made another drawing on her leg a short time before-Credits: @Ig / @ maxicarreras.tatoo

Surely, the influencers Rosario -which has more than 22 million followers on Instagram– and their three little ones will be back on the field to support the albiceleste in the semifinal match against Croatianext Tuesday, December 13.

And in the middle of both meetings, Antonela takes her time to dedicate herself to a healthy life and fitness and to exhibit, without wanting to, the tattoo related to a game from the Harry Potter books -and movies-, Quidditch. A fantasy competition whose alternatives have already been written by Rowling. Unlike what happens with football in the Qatar World Cupa sport in which the person in charge of writing history will be, among others, her husband Lionel Messi.