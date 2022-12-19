5 matte-effect acrylic nails that are perfect for celebrating Christmas

Acrylic nails are shaping up to be one of the strongest fashion trends for 2023 and it is a very easy way to show off a perfect manicure. Likewise, in Panorama We know that the Christmas holidays are approaching and it is the perfect time to think about a nail design that matches your outfit. That is why here we leave you some matte nail ideas that are ideal to look elegant this season.

5 matte nail designs ideal for Christmas

Matte nails with stickers

If you love natural nailsbut you want to give a unique and original touch to your Christmas manicure, We recommend you opt for acrylic nails with a matte effect in a neutral tone and apply a couple of stickers with a Christmas motif. This idea is perfect for those people who prefer a simple and elegant nail design.

Photo: Instagram @nailssbykate

Natural nails with gold

Gold is a distinctive hue of Christmas and it is a great shade to wear on your nails, as it is very elegant. However, for a more sophisticated manicure we recommend you wear some natural nails with a matte effect and place some details in gold. This nail design is very simple, so you can do it at home too.

Photo: Pinterest

Matte nails with 3D designs

If we love something about acrylic nails, they are the infinity of designs that you can carry in your hands, because you can combine techniques and finishes, just as you are. matte nails with 3D designs. If you are one of the people who likes their manicure to attract attention, you can opt for some acrylic nails with a matte effect and combine them with some 3D designs. in the shape of a crochet or a simple snowflake.

Photo: Instagram @koci_pazur

Short nails with a matte effect

If you love to wear short nails, the matte effect is also for you, Well, it is a way to show off an elegant manicure as easily and quickly as possible. For the Christmas party we recommend you wear beige or pink matte nails to give it a more natural look.

Photo: Instagram @nailtobe.sve

Christmas Matte Nails

You can also celebrate Christmas through your nails, as there are Christmas nail designs that look elegant and sophisticated. Bet on one combination of the French manicure technique with some decorations to look amazinghowever, The key is that all your acrylic nails have a matte effect.

Photo: Instagram @klawsbysonia

So if you’re planning a Christmas dinner, definitely these matte nail designs will make you look spectacular. What were your favorite acrylic nails?