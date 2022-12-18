When and where will the next World Cup be? Who is already automatically classified?

(CNN Spanish) — The next World Cup will be held in 2026 in three countries simultaneously, the United States, Mexico and Canada. This is not the only novelty of the World Cup: for the first time it will have 48 participants.

The World Cup 2026 It will be held again in the usual months, that is, during the boreal spring-summer. This edition, specifically, It will take place between June and July.

Where will the games be played?

The United States is the country with the largest number of host cities (11), followed by Mexico (three) and Canada (two). In total there will be 16 stadiums where the matches will be played.

Here, the list of cities by venue:

USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Canada: Vancouver and Toronto.

It will be the second time that the United States has hosted the World Cup after the first in 1994, and the third time for Mexico, which also hosted it in 1970 and 1986. On the other hand, it will be the first time that a men’s World Cup match in Canada, although the country hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

The candidacy of the three countries was approved in 2018 with 134 votes. Morocco, the other applicant, had received 65.

Who are automatically qualified for the next World Cup?

For the first time, 48 teams will participate in this World Cup. The number of matches will rise to 80. The matches will take place over a total period of 34 days.

The United States, Mexico and Canada, as host countries, have already secured their places in the 2026 World Cup. This is how the places will be distributed according to the new model:

AFC (Asia): Eight direct places and one in the playoffs.

CAF (Africa): Nine direct places and one in the playoffs.

Concacaf (North America, Central America and the Caribbean): six direct places and two in the playoffs

Conmebol (South America): Six direct places and one in the playoffs.

OFC (Oceania): One direct place and one in the playoffs.

UEFA (Europe): 16 direct places

With information from CNN’s Matías Grez.