Tigers vs. Atlas (1-0). GOALSHalftime

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 17.12.2022 23:18:51





Tigres played their second match of the Cup for Mexico and added his first victory after beating 1-0 to Atlas in Group B. The victory was consummated thanks to a great goal by Jesus Angulo.

The party was noted that it is still preseason, with teams with problems creating danger, stringing together passes, with practically null options in both arcs.

The only danger in the first half It was at minute 6, when André-Pierre Gignac took a cross from the right than the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas diverted.

Los Zorros tried with a ball behind the feline defenders, looking for Alberto Ocejo, but the striker could not control the ball when it was in front of the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.

Florian Thauvin came on as a substitute due to injury to Raymundo Fulgencio before the break and had a clear goal in the second half, at 51′, when he appeared alone after a pass from Gignac, but the ball crashed into the figure of Camilo Vargas.

At 63′ the red and black were left with one less manafter Aldo Rocha outside expelledapparently for saying something to referee Adonai Escobedo.

When it seemed that the game was going goalless, he appeared Jesus Angulo with a long distance shot to open the scoring at the University Stadium. Luis Quiñones had the second at 86′, but sent the ball from one side.

The next game of Tigers in the competition is the Thursday December 22 against Chivasat 9:00 p.m., a duel that will also be played at the University Stadium.

