This is Tyler Perry, the millionaire friend of Harry and Meghan Markle who received them after their exile from England

The English royal family is deeply divided after the premiere of the first season of the Netflix series starring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. In this documentary series, both former members of the royal family recount the experiences they had at Buckingham Palace together with the King Charles III and the rest of the family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

To the surprise of many, one of the best relationships within the royal family was the one between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II. Many believed that the mother of the King Charles III was the one who did not accept Meghan Markle for not belonging to royalty but in reality the biggest setbacks that the couple of the prince harry they came from his father.

