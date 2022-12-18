This is Tyler Perry, the millionaire friend of Harry and Meghan Markle who received them after their exile from England

The English royal family is deeply divided after the premiere of the first season of the Netflix series starring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. In this documentary series, both former members of the royal family recount the experiences they had at Buckingham Palace together with the King Charles III and the rest of the family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

To the surprise of many, one of the best relationships within the royal family was the one between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II. Many believed that the mother of the King Charles III was the one who did not accept Meghan Markle for not belonging to royalty but in reality the biggest setbacks that the couple of the prince harry they came from his father.

The King Charles III and his wife, the queen consort, Camila Parker strongly opposed the engagement of Meghan Markle and the prince harry and even , the young woman ‘s lawyer has stated that there is a clear enmity between the King Charles III and his son’s wife, which is why the prince harry He decided to definitively abandon his ties with the English monarchy.

In the last chapters of this series, the identity of one of the fundamental characters of this conflict was revealed. We are talking about Tyler Perry, an American billionaire who has helped make the prince harry Y Meghan Markle to leave England safely for fear of reprisals that the King Charles III and the English royalty could take against the couple of Dukes of Sussex.

“The [era] like, ‘My house is safe… You’re going to stay as long as you need,'” he says. Meghan in the documentary. “’And I’ll get you there safely. And I’ll keep you there safe until you have a place to go.'” These were the words that Tyler Perry said to Meghan Markle and the prince harry when they told him they felt insecure because they did not trust the King Charles III and the royalty of England.

On the other hand the prince harry Y Meghan Markle They stated that none of them knew the film producer, and that the first contact he made with Meghan It was before the couple got married. “He sent me a letter before the wedding saying that she was praying for me. And that if I ever need anything, he’ll be there. Months and months and months passed. And then one day when we were in Canada, I called him. Finally, after years at the time, the first time we talked, and I was just broken, I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to open up to someone who doesn’t know anything. And that was that moment with me and Tyler,” he said. Meghan Markle about how her friendship with Tyler Perry began, when she was able to open her heart about what she had been through with the family of the King Charles III.