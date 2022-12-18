The sky of South Beach lit up with 200 drones: find out how it was done

This was the first time that Sky Elements collaborated with local authorities for a joint event. (Video: Opy Morales)

the sky of South Beach was lit up with Christmas figures during an incredible demonstration with 200 drones. The event was in charge of Sky Elementsa company specializing in Drone Light Showswho collaborated with the city of Miami Beach to provide this colorful show.

Although Sky Elements has worked before in the area of Miami, this was the first time that he collaborated with the local authorities for a joint event. The show, which was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday the 17th, was delayed by rain, but this did not discourage the people who had gathered in Lummus Park to see the singular representation. Maria, a lady from North Beachhe was there with his children and commented to Infobae that “I did not plan to come because of the rain, but the boys insisted on me because they really wanted to see him.”

Drone Light Shows are a great way to supplement the fireworks.

He said Kyle Pivnick, from Sky Elements, this first collaboration “is the first that we are doing directly with the city. We’re giving it away for free as a promotional tour of the holidays to get people into the Christmas spirit.” And what a way to enter with this light show. Next to the beach, 200 drones took flight in unison and in front of dozens of people they performed a complex dance in which they reflected from a Christmas tree to a Santa Claus that rotated as if on an axis.



The audience offered their applause as the 200 drones returned to their starting point. “It looked spectacular in the sky. This is what is in fashion right now and it is what is on the top of the top ”, she told Infobae Carolina, who came from Doral to see his first Drone Light Show.

Pivnick doesn’t think drones will replace fireworks. “Explosions and colors cannot be replicated. We don’t go after the fireworks business because we love them. Personally, my favorite combination of entertainment is a drone light show mixed with a good fireworks display.”



Drones also offer a great alternative to places where it is not possible to launch fireworks. “There are many places, like in California, where they have fire bans, but they want to have a light display similar to fireworks,” Pivnick said. Judging by the audience’s reaction to this show, drones may not replace fireworks, but they’re here to stay.



Something amazing about the show is that all 200 drones are piloted by a single person. Everything is programmed in advance by a team of entertainers. “All the work is done beforehand and pretty much, the day of the show it just relies on an experienced pilot to set it up and hit the play button,” Pivnick explained.





