the reason why Benzema did not travel to Qatar and will receive a champion’s medal if France wins the World Cup
2022-12-18
Karim Benzema will receive a champion’s medal in the event that the French team defeats Argentina this Sunday in the final of the World Cup in Qatar that will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
Deschamps’s reaction on whether Benzema will be in the World Cup final
The striker was called up to the World Cup, but an injury to his left thigh on November 19 caused him to leave concentration, when there were only two days left for the debut of ‘Les Bleus’.
Despite this situation, the 34-year-old footballer was never removed from the list of Didier Deschamps. The coach decided not to call anyone in his place, so FIFA clarified that he is still part of the 26-player squad.
During this week it circulated in various newspapers in Spain that Benzema had the permission of Real Madrid if he wanted to travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup final.
However, the Ballon d’Or winner determined to watch the match from the comfort of his home and accompanied by his family.
the french newspaper L’Equipe reported hours before the game that the relationship between Benzema Y Deschamps it is broken, and they affirm that the player has not had contact with the coaching staff since he left the national team.
The strategist could have called Karim after overcoming his inconvenience, but he did not want to. It should be noted that the striker is already in top condition while he trains with his club.
Yes Deschamps extend your contract with Francethey would have to sit down again to talk and approach positions so that Benzema be summoned again. This already happened before Eurocopa 2021.
It should be remembered that this distance does not come from this concentration for the World Cup, but from some time ago, when the footballer did not mention Deschamps in his speech after winning the Ballon d’Or, something that, according to ‘L’Equipe’, surprised the coach.