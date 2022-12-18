the reason why Benzema did not travel to Qatar and will receive a champion’s medal if France wins the World Cup

2022-12-18

Karim Benzema will receive a champion’s medal in the event that the French team defeats Argentina this Sunday in the final of the World Cup in Qatar that will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

Deschamps’s reaction on whether Benzema will be in the World Cup final

The striker was called up to the World Cup, but an injury to his left thigh on November 19 caused him to leave concentration, when there were only two days left for the debut of ‘Les Bleus’.

Despite this situation, the 34-year-old footballer was never removed from the list of Didier Deschamps. The coach decided not to call anyone in his place, so FIFA clarified that he is still part of the 26-player squad.

During this week it circulated in various newspapers in Spain that Benzema had the permission of Real Madrid if he wanted to travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup final.