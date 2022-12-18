THE NEVER SEEN happened in the Elite League, NEW LEADER in home runs, Port and Tabacaleros swept. Summary – SwingFull

By Gian Franco Gil

During the day of this Saturday, December 17, in the first Elite League of Cuban Baseball, the six teams faced a double bill, in which Portuarios and Tabacaleros won both challenges. Meanwhile, Cafetaleros and Farmers divided honors. Likewise, the first triple play of the tournament occurred and Dayán García became the new leader in home runs.

Beating of dockers in the Victoria de Girón

Portuarios was very close to knocking out Centrales, in the first clash of the double game held this Saturday at the “Victoria de Girón. The challenge ended with a score of 14×5, after Michael González’s troops scored eight times during their visit to Matanzas.

The representative of Industriales and Mayabeque maintained control of the actions throughout the game. With a production of 12 hits, six more than their rivals on duty, Portuarios went through the pentagon in the first, fourth and fifth episodes; in three, eight and three opportunities, respectively. Meanwhile, Centrales stepped on the rubber five times at the conclusion of the fifth episode to “make up” the result.

Oscar Valdés, catcher from the capital, hit a couple of hits in three official visits to the offensive rectangle, both biangulars, scored a run and drove in four teammates. Meanwhile, they failed to put Yasiel Santoya out and in a legal turn he hit a hit and chartered a teammate. In addition, he went through the register twice.

For the defeated, veteran Danel Castro shot two hits four times at bat and reached 2,400 during his time in Cuban baseball. Also, he added “three little lines” to his team’s account on the blackboard.

Pavel Hernández, starter for Portuarios, took advantage of the advantage his teammates gave him and scored his third win of the season, although he allowed five runs in the same number of innings. In addition, he allowed four hits, gave away three walks and dominated four batters via strikes. On the contrary, the star Freddy Asiel Álvarez suffered his third setback of the contest, after allowing seven legal scores.

daysán García guided Tabacaleros and is the new leader in home runs

In the morning duel, Tabacaleros and Ganaderos kept all their scores for the last two innings. Between the sixth and seventh innings, those from the west of the country produced seven runs, to lead their rivals by five, who managed to score for the first time in the game at the conclusion of the seventh inning.

Dayán García and Yasser Julio González, third and fourth bats in the offensive order of the team made up of players from Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Isla de la Juventud, assumed offensive responsibility in the duel conferred by their position in the lineup. Both propelled a couple of players towards the pentagon, with a home run included by Artemiseño García, the sixth of the contest, ranking as the sole leader of the championship

Héctor Labrada, left fielder for Ganaderos, had a perfect morning session, with three hits in as many offensive turns, including a two-base hit. Meanwhile, Frederich Cepeda made “the cross” again and drove in one of the two runs that his team scored in the challenge.

The well-known Erlys Casanova remained on the pitching board for “José Ramón Cepero” from Ciego de Ávila for six and a third innings, in which he withstood seven hits, scored two runs and struck out a rival batter. Sancti Spíritus left-hander Alex Guerra lost for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Frank Luis Medina rescued the seventh game for Cafetaleros.

Farmers won in another extrainnings

Cafetaleros and Agricultores arrived tied at two runs in the ninth inning and needed one more episode to decide the actions. Osvaldo Abreu from Granma found the pads full of “Farmers” at the conclusion of the tenth episode and hit a shot that left his rivals on duty on the field. In this way, Carlos Martí’s troops won their third consecutive extra-innings.

Precisely, Abreu’s connection in extra innings represented his only unstoppable in the match, after five official visits to the offensive rectangle. For Cafetaleros, Robert Luis Delgado and Overt Cremet chartered two of the three runs that the team scored in the “Mártires de Barbados”.

Chestnut reliever Carlos Santana worked three full innings. In extrainnings he only supported one run, for which he added his third “smile” of the contest. Alberto Bisset, for his part, was defeated for the seventh time in the Elite League.

Solid performance from Figueredo in second win for Portuarios

In the second hour, Portuarios achieved another “comfortable victory” 8×4, much more than what the final score reflects, supported by a solid pitching work by the right-handed Raymond Figueredo, who remained in play for six full episodes, in which he left in zero the boxes of the runs of Centrals, allowed five hits and struck out three rivals. Meanwhile, left-hander Dariel Góngora could not control the visitors’ offense and lost his second game of the championship.

Dennis Laza, captain of the winning team, with a pair of hits and RBIs in three times at bat, stood out among his teammates with the bat. Meanwhile, Yasniel González lived an afternoon without mistakes, after connecting a couple of hits in the same number of official assists to the batting box. Likewise, it was better not to pitch to Luis Vicente Mateo. The shortstop from Cienfuegos, and now from Centrales, hit four hits in four times at bat and signed a couple of players from the “center.”

Tabacaleros achieved the first triple play of the Elite League

In the second challenge, Tabacaleros defeated the Ganaderos group again, on that occasion 8×7, after scoring three runs in the sixth episode to turn the score around, in a game in which the first triple of the season occurred.

The victim of the unusual defensive play was Dayán García, who in the first innings hit a strong line drive to the second base defender’s glove which, in turn, surprised the players running second and first off the bases.

Dorvis Navarro, as a reliever, achieved his fourth win of the season, after controlling the Ganaderos offense in the fifth inning, after they scored four runs. Leomil González was the defeated pitcher and José Ángel García added another save to his historic record.

The fourth batter in the offensive order of Cafetaleros, Yasser Julio, was once again the offensive benchmark. The left fielder hit two hits in three legal at-bats and drove a couple of teammates toward the register. Although, in that clash, Luis Pablo Acosta, also from Pinar del Río, joined his contribution with the wood. The central field defender also hit two hits and towed in the same number of teammates.

Cafetaleros saved the hour against first place in the tournament

Finally, in the only duel in which there was a division of honors, Cafetaleros took revenge and defeated the first place in the championship, Agricultores, 6×4. In the clash, the starter for the visitors, Michel Cabrera completed five episodes, in which three runs were scored, two of them clean. In addition, he allowed seven hits, struck out a batter, gave away three walks and got his second win. Yunies Castillo became the losing pitcher and Yeudis Reyes saved the eighth game. On the offensive, the consecrated Cuban baseball player, Yoelquis Guibert, returned from playing with the Cuban team in the Caribbean Cup and was inserted in the third round of the Cafetaleros lineup. In three official visits to the batting box, the Santiago man had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs. Guibert was accompanied by Jorge Luis Peña from Holguin, who sent three players to the plate.